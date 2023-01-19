OnePlus 11 5G tipped to launch globally with slower 80W fast charging: Everything we know so far

The OnePlus 11 5G that’s set to launch globally, India included, on February 7 is largely expected to have the same specs as its Chinese counterpart. There could be one exception though. The OnePlus 11 global variant will support 80W fast charging, according to some online reports. This is slower than the model being sold in China which can top 100W.

As per a tweet by noted tipster SnoopyTech, the OnePlus 11 5G will launch globally with 80W SuperVOOC charging support, not 100W as seen on the Chinese model. OnePlus has been teasing the product ahead of launch but it has— so far— kept granular specs like battery capacity and charging stats under the wraps. So, we advise you to take this information with a pinch of salt. Also, we can’t say for sure whether OnePlus will keep 80W charging in select markets, India included, at the time of writing.

If that happens, the OnePlus 11’s charging spec will be similar to what’s already seen on the OnePlus 10 Pro. The OnePlus 10T, meanwhile, still rules the roost with 150W fast charging.

The rest of the specs of the OnePlus 11 5G global version are tipped to be the same as the phone’s Chinese model.

The OnePlus 11’s marquee hardware feature is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. OnePlus pairs it with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 storage— in China. The other big highlight is the camera setup. The OnePlus 11 has a trio of sensors on the back which is a combination of 50MP Sony IMX 890 main sensor with optical image stabilisation, 48MP Sony IMX 581 behind an ultrawide-angle lens, and another 32MP 2x telephoto with RGBW arrangement for portraits. On the front, there is a 16MP camera.

Rest of the specs include a 6.7-inch 2K (1440p) AMOLED display with LTPO3.0 technology with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. The OnePlus 11 should launch globally with OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13.