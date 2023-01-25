OnePlus 11 5G price leaks online ahead of February 7 launch; buyers in India could be in for big surprise

OnePlus 11 5G India launch is nearing. OnePlus is prepping to launch its 2023 flagship phone, the OnePlus 11, in the country on February 7, 2023. It has already confirmed that there won’t be a OnePlus 11 Pro this year, so you can say OnePlus will be banking heavily on the OnePlus 11 to make a dent in India’s smartphone market, something that would then— hopefully— translate into sales. One of the ways that it could do that is by pricing the phone aggressively. The OnePlus 11’s “leaked” prices suggest that buyers in India could be in for big surprise.

According to an online report by Pricebaba, the OnePlus 11 will start at Rs 54,999 for a version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone is said to come in two more memory configurations— 16GB/256GB for Rs 59,999 and 16GB/512GB for Rs 66,999. The OnePlus 11 5G price in China starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 48,000) for a version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 16GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB variants are priced at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs 53,000) and CNY 4,899 (roughly Rs 59,000), respectively.

If the quoted prices are correct then OnePlus may end up undercutting iQOO’s prices for the iQOO 11 which starts at Rs 59,999 for a version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Samsung meanwhile will launch the Galaxy S23 series in the country on February 1, so it would be interesting to see who bags the crown for becoming India’s most affordable smartphone with Qualcomm’s brand-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

Spec-wise, we are expecting the OnePlus 11 India model to be more or less on similar lines as the version sold in China. Rumour has it that the model that’s heading to the US may ship with slower 80W charging but there’s a high possibility that, that might not be the case in India. Here, we are expecting the OnePlus 11 to launch with 100W fast charging, same as the Chinese model.

The Pricebaba report also mentions purported prices of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and OnePlus keyboard, both of which are set to launch in India on February 7 alongside the OnePlus 11. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds will reportedly be priced at Rs 11,999 while the OnePlus keyboard is said to cost Rs 9,999.

Additionally, OnePlus will also launch the OnePlus 11R 5G and OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro during the same event.