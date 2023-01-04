OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 launch today: How to watch livestream, what to expect, other details

OnePlus 11 5G will officially be launched in China today, January 4, 2023. The launch event will be available to stream online starting at 2:30pm China time (12:00pm IST). OnePlus will also launch the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds alongside the OnePlus 11. The same products are expected to arrive globally including in India on February 7, 2023.

OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 China launch: How to watch livestream event

The OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 launch event will kick off at 2:30pm China time. This translates to 2:00pm in India. The keynote event will be streamed on OnePlus’s official website for mainline China.

OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 China launch: What to expect

OnePlus has been teasing key specs and design of the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 leading into today’s launch. While the OnePlus 11 is expected to be follow-up to the OnePlus 10 Pro, the Buds Pro 2 will be successor to the original Buds Pro.

The OnePlus 11, OnePlus has confirmed, will come in two colours: green and black. The design will see some tweaks especially around the camera housing which is now more rounded than before. The alert slider is being brought back (after being removed from the OnePlus 10T and OnePlus 10R).

Speaking of core specs, the OnePlus 11 is set to come with a 120Hz AMOLED LTPO 3.0 display, likely with 2K (1440p) resolution. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 storage. Software-wise, the phone will come with ColorOS 13 in China.

For photography, the OnePlus 11 will come with a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main (Sony IMX890), 48MP, and another 32MP sensor. These are set to get the Hasselblad treatment, too.

Rounding off the package will be a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging support.

Also Read | OnePlus 11 5G with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Hasselblad-tuned triple cameras to launch on January 4: Everything we know so far

Also Read | OnePlus 11 5G India launch set for February 7; OnePlus Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds to tag along