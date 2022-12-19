OnePlus 11 5G India launch set for February 7; OnePlus Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds to tag along

OnePlus 11 5G India launch date is out. OnePlus today announced that it will launch its next generation flagship phone— OnePlus 11 5G— on February 7, 2023. The brand, in fact, is promising to drop “an array of OnePlus products” on that day including the brand-new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds at an on-ground event in New Delhi.

OnePlus had briefly teased the OnePlus 11 5G during its ninth anniversary celebration event in China on December 17. A promo video released by the brand confirmed that the flagship phone will come with a tweaked triple camera assembly possibly made out of ceramic while the phone itself would be made of glass. The cameras are set to get the Hasselblad tuning as part of OnePlus’s ongoing partnership with the iconic Swedish camera maker. The OnePlus 11 will also retain its hallmark alert slider.

Today’s launch date announcement reiterates further on those commitments while the theme of the event – Cloud 11— hints that the OnePlus 11 may have some sort of enhanced zoom capabilities. Since there is no OnePlus 10 to benchmark, we’ll have to wait and see how things pan out. there are reports that OnePlus is looking to streamline its product portfolio next year which could mean that the OnePlus 11 may end up being its top-shelf flagship for the unforeseeable future (a OnePlus 11 Pro is reportedly not in the works).

There’s little information about the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 at the time of writing. All that OnePlus is sharing for now is that they will be the ideal companion to the OnePlus 11 and deliver “a full-bodied, stereo-quality audio experience with crystal clarity.” There may be more products in addition to the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2— we’ll see.

“We’re thrilled to be revealing these exciting new products that bring a levelled up fast and smooth experience to the market,” Pete Lau, OnePlus founder, senior vice president and chief of product at Oppo and OnePlus said in a prepared statement, adding that “the OnePlus 11 5G, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and other products are driven by our community co-creation spirit and will be equipped with the most advanced technology to provide a refined experience to our users.”