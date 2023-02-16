OnePlus 11 5G: In for a marathon at sprint speed

Powerful specs, speedy performance and classy design are usually among the first few things that come to mind when one thinks of a OnePlus flagship phone. And while these would have been settle-worthy features for other flagship devices, for the Never Settling brand, there is always more to a smartphone and the newly launched OnePlus 11 5G is no different.

Along with a number of other cutting edge devices, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 11 5G which was the star of its recent Cloud 11 event. The flagship phone made headlines for more reasons than one. In best OnePlus tradition, it brought along high end specs, premium design and an extremely competitive price tag. That said, there are more reasons to love the OnePlus 11 5G than you know and one of those is that the phone is a perfect long-term investment. The OnePlus 11 5G is not only a phone that keeps up with your everyday needs whether they are causal tasks or power hungry ones but also stays just as smooth and swift for a long period of time.

Fast charging is a feature that many phones are offering now, after OnePlus made it popular years ago, but OnePlus has walked an extra mile to ensure that all that speed does not harm the battery of the phone or hampers the charging experience. The phone comes with Rheinland Certification which makes sure that even as the phone charges at WARP speeds, the charging process and usage while charging remains safe. It comes with a safe charging mechanism and real time monitoring systems that keep an eye on the temperature of the phone, the brick and the cable while charging. This vigilant technology ensures better battery and also charger health in the long run, making the phone more a long run flagship friend than a short lived one. To top this, the phone also comes with OnePlus’ Battery Health Engine which further adds to the life of the OnePlus 11 5G’s battery. With its Smart Battery Health Algorithm and Battery Healing Technology at the core, the technology is able to actively extend the battery lifespan and retain high charging speeds of the phone’s battery.

The OnePlus 11 5G has also passed a number of difficult pressure and drop tests and is capable of operating in high and low temperatures thanks to this certification. The phone has also got the TUV SUD 48 month Fluency Rating A which means that it went through some stringent tests with an aging model to evaluate its fluency rate in terms of some common user scenarios such as opening the Dialpad, camera, and reading photos.

Unlike other devices that come with some compromised specs even at the time of launch and get dated in the market as soon as they are launched, the OnePlus 11 5G is launched with top of the line, latest specs which ensure that the phone not only stays relevant all through the year but can even match steps with developments of the future. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s most powerful smartphone processor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which has rarely made an appearance in many smartphones as of now and the OnePlus 11 5G is one of the few devices in the world that runs on it. This means not only will the OnePlus 11 5G take on whatever you throw at it with ease but will also keep up with power hungry tasks in the future without breaking a sweat.

This powerful processor is paired with up to 16 GB of LPDDR 5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage of up to 256 GB. The latest LPDDR 5X RAM offers 33 percent improved performance as compared to LPDDR5 while using the same 1.1 voltage while UFS 4.0 which doubles both read and write speeds as compared to UFS 3.1. This adds to the list of latest features that the OnePlus 11 5G brings to the table that make the phone not only cutting edge at this day and age but also a powerful contender for coming years. Even the software on the device will keep improving, thanks to OnePlus’ commitment to four years of Android upgrades and five years of security updates.

What sets the OnePlus 11 5G apart from other smartphones with similar specs and extends its lifespan as a flagship in an ever changing and improving tech world are the added steps that OnePlus takes to optimise its life span, and it’s Never Settling attitude. OnePlus has bundled the phone with its in house RAM-vita technology, a machine learning technology which accelerates every layer of the RAM allocation process. This technology allows the phone to release resident RAM from tasks at hand and reallocate that RAM to more source heavy chores. It also ensures that enough RAM is always available for AI selected “priority” apps like the Camera app where 500 MB to 1 GB RAM to deliver a smooth camera experience.

These added steps, technologies and certifications are the reason why the OnePlus 11 5G will be the flagship phone that will go the distance with you and will not get dated the minute a new phone with improved specs comes along. The OnePlus 11 5G is not just a flagship for 2023, but will keep sailing through tech waters for years to come!