OnePlus 11 5G full specs leaked online ahead of launch; 50MP triple cameras, 100W fast charging tipped

OnePlus 11 5G is officially launching in China on January 4 and a month later, in India. The phone, which is expected to be a successor to the OnePlus 10 Pro, has been confirmed to come rocking Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and the latest memory standards in mobile at the time of writing, aka UFS4.0 storage and LPDDR5X RAM. The design, too, has been shown off in almost its entirety. A new leak by noted tipster Evan Blass has now revealed the full spec-sheet of the alleged OnePlus 11 leaving nothing to the imagination, days ahead of launch.

Most of the specs corroborate ongoing speculations. The OnePlus 11, for instance, is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display (potentially LTPO) with 2K (1440p) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to weigh 205g and available in three configurations including 12GB/256GB, 16GB/256GB, and 16GB/512GB. The model being referenced here is quite possibly the one that will be sold in China since it is said to run on ColorOS 13. Global models should be based on OxygenOS 13.

Also Read | OnePlus 11 5G first look at design, expected specs, top features and more | In Photos

For photography, the OnePlus 11 is tipped to come with three cameras on the back, which is said to be a combination of 50MP main (Sony IMX890), 48MP, and another 32MP sensor. On the front, the phone is said to have a 16MP selfie shooter.

The phone is being tipped to come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast wired charging. The leaked spec-sheet also mentions the OnePlus 11 to be IP54 splash resistant.

OnePlus 11 5G launch date

OnePlus 11 will launch in OnePlus’s home market –first— on January 4, 2023. The same phone is coming to India and global markets on February 7, 2023. OnePlus 11 5G will be joined by the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds. They are also confirmed to launch in India. OnePlus in fact is promising to launch an array of products in India on February 7. Stay tuned for more updates.

Also Read | OnePlus 11 5G India launch set for February 7; OnePlus Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds to tag along