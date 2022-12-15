OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition launched in India, limited-edition box contents listed online ahead of availability

OnePlus is prepping a limited Marvel-inspired edition of the OnePlus 10T for its India fan base. The model has been teased on social media, by OnePlus itself, while the Disney India online store has gone a step ahead and listed the full details of the upcoming OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition. The limited-edition model –as per the listing—appears to be the regular Moonstone Black 16GB/256GB OnePlus 10T (it will apparently cost the same, too) with exclusive Marvel goodies.

“It’s time to unleash the power of Marvel in the palm of your hand with this OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition box,” product description reads, adding that “It’s a limited-edition box that’s designed to match the greatness of your favourite super heroes.”

The OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition box will come with an Iron Man mobile case, Captain America pop-socket, and Black Panther phone stand in addition to the top-shelf 16GB/256GB configuration of the OnePlus 10T in Moonstone Black. It isn’t immediately clear whether the phone would have any cosmetic changes in the software and UI –you know themes, wallpapers and the likes – to reflect the OnePlus-Marvel partnership.

Spec-wise, there are no differences at all, though. You get the same 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and HDR10+ support, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS3.1 storage (non-expandable), and OxygenOS 12.1 software based on Android 12 (now upgradable to Android 13), 50MP triple rear cameras, and a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging.

Stay tuned for an exciting offer created for Marvel fans. Head to the Red Cable Club platform to know more. pic.twitter.com/8iubOw2dhb — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) December 14, 2022

As for availability, OnePlus appears to be on course to reveal further details on December 17 (through December 19) through its Red Cable Club platform coinciding with the brand’s ninth-anniversary celebrations. Whether or not the OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition would be exclusively available to Red Cable Club members or it would see a wider release remains to be seen. Stay tuned for more details.

