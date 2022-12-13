OnePlus 10T 5G get Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 update: Check what’s new

OxygenOS 13 update is finally available for the OnePlus 10T. This comes after the company decided to launch updates for its previous smartphone models. OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 9 have already received the update. OnePlus 10T was launched along with OxygenOS 12, which is based on Android 12.

In an official post, OnePlus mentioned the stable update that will arrive for users who are a part of Open Beta versions at first. OTA notifications may take a while to pop up for non-beta users. For those who wish to be a part of the same have to download the update version available in their region and then refer to the instructions in the forum post and perform a manual installation.

A lot of specifications unique to OnePlus have been added that are very similar to Android 13. The customisations include ‘Aquamorphic’ design language that enhances visual comfort according to the brand. A lot of new fresh physics-based animations have been added. Shadow-reflective clocks are also included. Also, there are optimisations in widget design, system icons and font.

Performance enhancements can also be expected by the users who install the software. On the home screen larger folders are available. A new always-on-display that shows live information like music, food delivery applications or ride-hailing is also available. However, the shortcomings lie in the fact that only a limited number of third-party apps are supported under this for now. Along with it a new sidebar toolbox is available which can be accessed by users through a floating window inside apps.

