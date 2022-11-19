OnePlus 10 Pro gets big Rs 5,000 price cut in India ahead of OnePlus 11 launch

OnePlus 10 Pro price in India has officially been slashed by Rs 5,000. The OnePlus 10 Pro which was launched earlier in the year at a starting price of Rs 66,999 (8GB/128GB) is available for Rs 61,999 at the time of writing. The top-end model of the phone with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is likewise selling for Rs 66,999 (down Rs 5,000 from Rs 71,999 launch price). The price revision is coming at a time when OnePlus has started talking about – and hyping— its potential successor, the OnePlus 11.

OnePlus 10 Pro India price update

OnePlus 10 Pro now starts at Rs 61,999 for a version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will set you back by Rs 66,999.

OnePlus 10 Pro specs, features

OnePlus 10 Pro has a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. This is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage.

There are three cameras on the back of this phone— 48MP main, 50MP ultrawide, and another 8MP telephoto. The camera system is c0-tuned with Hasselblad and features the ability to shoot in 10bit colour and up to 12bit colour in Hasselblad Pro Mode. On the front, the OnePlus 10 Pro has a 32MP camera.

Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging.

OnePlus 11 incoming

OnePlus has confirmed the OnePlus 11 will be powered by Qualcomm’s brand-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The phone in question is expected to launch –first— in China in early 2023 and should arrive in global markets including India soon enough. Rumoured specs include a 6.7-inch curved 2K AMOLED display, 50MP triple rear camera setup, and 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging. Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming OnePlus 11.