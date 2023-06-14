OnePlus Nord 3 launch seems imminent. Official-looking renders of OnePlus’s next Nord phone have leaked online giving on-lookers a good look at what could be in store. The phone’s specs have leaked, alongside, corroborating past rumours that the Nord 3 could be a rebranded OnePlus Ace 2V. Last but not the least, the Nord 3 price in Europe has also leaked. So, in a word the Nord 3 has leaked in full glory, leaving virtually little to the imagination.

The design of the phone, basis of the renders (via winfuture.de), seems almost identical to the Ace 2V, which is a China-exclusive phone watered-down Ace 2. The chassis is flat, presumably made of plastic. The screen, too, is flat and has a hole punch cutout at the centre. The alert slider appears to be retained, something that long-time OnePlus fans should appreciate. The renders confirm two colours: green and black— again, same as the Ace 2V.

OnePlus Nord 3 specs, features (expected)

If the Nord 3 indeed turns out to be a rebranded Ace 2V, we can expect it to come with a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 1.5k resolution (2772x1240p) and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, we can expect the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS3.1 storage.

For photography, the Nord 3 will have a triple camera setup on the back with a 64MP main sensor (behind an optically stabilised lens) mated to an 8MP ultrawide and another 2MP macro, if it were to be a rebranded Ace 2V. On the front, it will have a 16MP shooter for selfies.

This is the #OnePlus Nord 3: here's your first look at a ton of official marketing pics for the new premium mid-tier Android phone launching soon in Europe (and not in Germany bc you know why). https://t.co/AqcU3GiN8l



RT much appreciated as always!

(yes, it's the Ace 2V) — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) June 12, 2023

Rounding off the package will be a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

OnePlus Nord 3 price (expected)

Serial tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt) has managed to get insider info on the phone’s possible pricing in Europe. OnePlus Nord 3 with 8GB/128GB will apparently be priced at 449 euros (roughly Rs 40,000) while the 16GB/256GB model will set buyers back by 549 euros (roughly Rs 49,000).

OnePlus Nord 3:

8/128GB = 449 Euro

16/256GB = 549 Euro https://t.co/QgWGbXkR5p — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) June 13, 2023

Going by history, the Nord 3 will be expected to arrive in India sooner rather than later. Watch this space for more details.