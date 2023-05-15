Oculus founder who said Mac is not a good computer thinks Apple’s upcoming mixed-reality headset is ‘so good’

Oculus founder Palmer Luckey is seemingly all praise for Apple’s upcoming mixed-reality headset which is due to release at WWDC 2023. In a cryptic tweet, Luckey said “The Apple headset is so good.” That’s it, that’s the tweet. He did not say if he got to see it in person, or use it ahead of launch, so we don’t know exactly how he came about this conclusion. But surely, it adds to the growing chatter and excitement around what’s easily one of the most highly-anticipated tech products in years. With rumours pointing at a WWDC 2023 June unveiling, hopefully we won’t have to wait for long.

Palmer Luckey is credited with having played a key role in leading the current state of the virtual reality industry. He is also the same man who was openly critic about Apple’s Mac computers going on to say that the Mac was not even a “good computer” because it didn’t prioritise high-end GPUs— main reason why the Oculus Rift headset did not support Mac. This was after Oculus was acquired by Facebook (now Meta). Lucky left the social network in 2017 and would go on to launch his own defense technology company Andruil Industries, ceasing all involvement with Oculus.

The Apple headset is so good. — Palmer Luckey (@PalmerLuckey) May 14, 2023

Apple’s mixed-reality headset is billed as Cupertino’s next major breakthrough tech product after the Apple Watch. Needless to say, a lot will be riding on it. Reports suggest Apple is prepping a high-end headset with high-res 8K displays for each eye. The headset will reportedly support hand and eye tracking. The headset has been a long time coming and apparently suffered multiple delays as Apple strives to perfect both hardware and software running on it. It will supposedly run its own OS called RealityOS and play well with many iPad apps. More details are expected at WWDC 2023 which kicks-off June 5.