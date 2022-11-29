Oceanic+ app now available for Apple Watch Ultra users: The details

Apple has announced the arrival of Oceanic+ app on new Apple Watch Ultra. The app that is available for Watch Ultra users is described by the company as powerful and easy-to-use dive computer that can take the users to previously unreachable depths.

Designed by Huish Outdoors in partnership with Apple, the Oceanic+ app is targeted at recreational scuba divers as it stretches their everyday use of Apple Watch Ultra to the depths underwater up to 40 meters or 130 feet below sea level using the all-new depth gauge and water temperature sensors on Apple Watch Ultra.

““Oceanic+ on Apple Watch Ultra is one of the biggest innovations to hit the dive industry in a long time. We’re creating an accessible, shareable, better diving experience for everybody,” says Huish Outdoors’ CEO Mike Huish while announcing the news. He adds that people who know how to use an Apple Watch already know how to use the app because it tells them things in a simple format that they can understand.

The app is available for download from the App Store. The basic plan is free of cost which involves numerous common dive functions, that contain depth and time as well as data of recent dives. In order to access other features like tissue loading, location planning, decompression tracking and unlimited logbook capacity, users need to buy a paid plan that costs $9.99 (Rs 816 approximately) monthly or $79.99 ( Rs 6,530 approximately) annually. There’s also an annual family sharing pack, which allows access for up to five people. It is available at $129, which is Rs 10,530 approximately.

Through the Oceanic+ application, users can set their depth, surface time and gas. The app will then calculate their No Deco times which is a metric used to determine a time limit for a certain depth of the diver. The planner also adds dive conditions which involve water temperature, tides, visibility and currents. Post-dive users can view GPS entry and exit locations which automatically pops up on the Watch along with their profile summary and other additional information like graphs and depths, temperature ascent rate and no-decompression limit.

The other features include haptic feedback that enables the app to tap on the users’ wrist through a series of vibrations which can be felt by the divers even when they’re underwater wearing thick wetsuits. It allows divers to plan their first dive to their first step back on land. Users can track their current and previous data for analysis.

