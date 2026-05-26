Tech CEOs have lately been backing off from the doomsday predictions made earlier regarding AI-induced job losses. After Altman expressed his relief on seeing his predictions come wrong about AI displacing entry-level jobs, Nvidia’s CEO and founder, Jensen Huang, has also shared his take on the narrative that blames AI for potentially causing mass unemployment.

Huang has rejected the popular narrative that AI is destined to cause mass unemployment, calling the connection between AI and job cuts “too lazy.”

In an interview with Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Huang criticised business leaders who blame layoffs on technological advancements. He went on to argue that such claims are often used by executives simply to “sound smart.”

Instead, Huang pointed to deeply human-centric fields, such as journalism, arts, design, and storytelling, as domains that will maintain their intrinsic value in an AI-dominated future.

Huang rejects the ‘lazy’ job loss narrative

“I really hate that. I think we’re scaring people, and that’s irresponsible,” Huang stated, addressing the public fear surrounding AI-driven displacement.

The tech billionaire highlighted that the core purpose of AI is to act as an economic accelerator rather than a replacement for human intelligence. He believes that blaming AI for modern corporate downsizing is logically flawed because many operational cuts emerge from macroeconomic pressures predating the widespread adoption of enterprise AI tools.

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Instead of reducing the human workforce, Huang projects that companies utilising AI will see substantial boosts in productivity and profitability. This, in turn, will lead to the expansion of companies and the subsequent creation of entirely new job sectors.

In a widely popular analogy, Huang likened the current AI wave to the personal computer revolution of the late 20th century, where the first forms of automation ultimately generated far more employment opportunities than they eliminated.

Human-centric education fields will prevail: Huang

When Huang was asked about the fields of study that parents should encourage their children to pursue in future, the Nvidia CEO recommended leaning away from purely technical disciplines and encouraged prioritising human connection, critical thinking, and creative expression.

Huang said that professional fields like journalism, storytelling, design, and the arts are essential human endeavours that AI cannot replicate. They still need humans to evolve and keep everything alive.

To illustrate his point, Huang praised the unique capabilities required of high-level professionals in these industries. He noted that the best interviewers and storytellers excel not because they are well-prepared with facts, but because of their ability to “stay present, listen closely, and respond dynamically in the moment.” AI, according to him, can’t do that yet.

AI can synthesise vast amounts of historical data and generate content structures, but it lacks the organic presence, emotional intelligence, and real-time adaptability that’s crucial to storytelling and investigative journalism, says Huang.

Huang still warns against refusing AI

Despite his optimistic view on human creativity, Huang stressed that professionals choosing to ignore the changing technological landscape may put them at a disadvantage compared to those who do.

While AI itself might not take a person’s job, a worker who understands how to leverage AI tools to their advantage will likely outcompete one who does not.

“Don’t be that person who ignores this technology,” Huang urged. He described AI as the “greatest equaliser of our time,” bridging the historical gap between an individual’s imagination and their technical execution.

By democratising capabilities like programming and digital production, Huang believes AI will empower smaller and agile teams of creative thinkers to deliver enterprise-level impact, reshaping modern employment.