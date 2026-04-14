Nvidia has extended CEO Jensen Huang’s one-time special stock grant to a majority of its approximately 10,000 employees in India. As part of the payouts under the “Jensen Special Grant”, the payouts range from over Rs 5 lakh to as high as Rs 1 crore over the vesting period, according to data from salary intelligence platform 6figr.

The grant, originally rolled out in 2024, provides eligible employees with an additional 25% of their initial restricted stock units (RSUs). These vest over four years, with the first 6.25% vesting on September 18, 2024, followed by quarterly instalments until 2028. Values were calculated using an average Nvidia share price of $898.2 and converted at Rs 82.9 per dollar.

For example, a mid-level solutions architecture engineer (IC2) received eight extra RSUs valued at about Rs 5.3 lakh at allocation, on top of regular annual equity grants.

Equity the New Wealth Creator at Nvidia India

Stock-based compensation has emerged as the dominant component of pay at Nvidia India, often accounting for 50-75% of total compensation, especially for mid-to-senior roles in chip design, AI engineering, and software development. Top engineers at the IC6 level can earn Rs 1.8–1.9 crore annually, with equity far surpassing fixed salaries in many cases.

“What we’re seeing at Nvidia is the emergence of a new compensation philosophy for the AI economy,” said Yashveer Rana, co-founder of 6figr.com. “Equity is replacing cash as the dominant lever, tying individuals directly to the upside they help create.,” they added.

Akhilesh Tuteja, Partner and National Leader at KPMG India, added, “In emerging deep-tech areas like semiconductors and AI, equity is no longer just a retention tool; it has become the primary wealth creator. As global firms deepen their India footprint, stock-linked compensation is aligning Indian talent directly with global value creation.”

India’s role in Nvidia’s AI growth

India has become a vital hub for Nvidia, contributing significantly to AI research, software development, hardware design, and semiconductor innovation. The generous equity culture is helping the company attract and retain top deep-tech talent in a highly competitive market.

Entry-level IC1 roles reportedly earn Rs 10–22 lakh, while mid-level IC3 positions range from Rs 27–51 lakh, with wider spreads at higher percentiles based on performance and specialised skills.

Nvidia did not share an official comment on individual compensation matters, stating it does not share employee pay details as policy. The special grants highlight the company’s strategy to share its massive success, driven by exploding demand for AI chips around the world, with the employees powering its expansion from India.