A new study has found that leading Chinese open-weight AI models were trained using export-restricted Nvidia Blackwell GPUs, even as US lawmakers call for tougher restrictions limiting China’s access to advanced AI chips following the Jensen Huang spy controversy.

While Nvidia is legally allowed to ship its less powerful ‘H200’ and ‘H20’ chips to China, with the US government taking a 25 per cent cut of the sales, its Blackwell GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) are not permitted to be exported to the country.

However, six open-weight AI models released by four Chinese companies since April 2026, contain numerical patterns or ‘fingerprints’ that suggest they were trained on Nvidia’s Blackwell hardware, according to the report published recently by nonprofit research group Unemployment Labs.

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The organisation is led by former OpenAI researcher Will DePue. Its report is based on an analysis of the weights or training parameters of large language models (LLMs) released openly by DeepSeek, Moonshot AI, MiniMax, and Ant Group.

It comes a week after Jensen Huang stepped down as Nvidia’s CEO following news reports of a romantic relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive of Singapore-based cloud company Megaspeed, whom US authorities suspect of spying for Beijing. Huang reportedly had past intimate relationships with two other Nvidia employees as well.

Reports further suggested that Nvidia’s potential liability for export control violations may have also influenced its decision to part ways with Huang.

As part of its investigation, Unemployment Labs said that it recovered traces of the models’ initial values before training adjusts these numbers. These initial values are generated at random by an algorithm called Philox. The researchers then searched for the hardware configurations and initial configurations that reproduce these initial values.

For models such as DeepSeek-V4-Flash and Kimi K3, the researchers also confirmed the match on physical Blackwell chips.

Key findings of the study

In particular, the report found the following:

-Blackwell fingerprints: DeepSeek-V4-Flash and MiniMax-M3 models matched Nvidia’s Blackwell (B200 or B300) chips, which have 148 processor cores called streaming multiprocessors (SMs). DeepSeek-V4-Pro, Kimi K3, Kimi K3.1-Pro, and Ling-3.1-flash models were trained on Blackwell GB200 or GB300 chips which have 152 processor cores.

-Method validation: To verify the accuracy of the method used, researchers analysed 24 AI models whose developers had publicly revealed what hardware they had used to train them. “In every case, our method agrees with the public announcement,” the report said.

-Recent upgrades: The Chinese models trained using Blackwell GPUs are recent ones launched in 2026. For instance, DeepSeek-V3 was released in 2024 and trained on Hopper chips, allowed for export to China, whereas DeepSeek V4 (released in April 2026) read as Blackwell-trained.

-Mixed-generation training: Most of the open-weight models were trained using a mix of Hopper and Blackwell generation of chips. For instance, Moonshot AI’s Kimi K2.7-Code is built on the Hopper-era weights but contains a small part that matches the B200 or B300. The Hopper readings do not identify a specific chip such as H800s, H100 SXMs, and H200s because they share the same fingerprint.

-Large scale training runs: Based on the size of each model and the amount of training data required, the researchers estimated that Kimi K3 and DeepSeek-V4-Pro each needed thousands of Blackwell GPUs running for two to three months.

-Estimated costs: Based on a previous Wall Street Journal report that said 36,000 Blackwell chips installed in Malaysia for ByteDance’s use would cost more than $2.5 billion, the report calculated the cost for some of these clusters to be roughly $200 million to $300 million at roughly $70,000 per GPU. “These figures cover only the final training runs; the labs’ total spending on export-controlled GPUs is likely in the billions of dollars,” it added.

-Notable exceptions: Not every Chinese AI lab relies on Blackwell chips. Models from Alibaba, Zhipu, Tencent, Xiaomi, and StepFun all read as Hopper-trained, as per the report. Meituan, another Chinese developer, trained its LongCat-2.0 model entirely on ‘AI ASIC superpods.’

To be sure, the report’s findings do not show that these models were trained entirely on Nvidia chips or that US-imposed export control laws were necessarily violated. For instance, some Chinese firms are known to remotely access computing resources at offshore data centres in countries such as Malaysia, where Nvidia is permitted to export Blackwell chips.

Arguments for and against chip export controls

Nvidia’s advanced GPUs are widely used to develop cutting-edge AI models, making the company key to the US race against China to build superior AI systems. For years, the ⁠US government has sought to limit China’s access to Nvidia’s chips because it does not want the Chinese military to benefit from them.

Despite US-imposed export curbs, gaps remain. Over two million advanced chips entered China in 2024 and 2025 through schemes designed to hide their final destination, according to a study by Epoch AI.

Semiconductor research firm SemiAnalysis estimated that more than 1.5 gigawatts (GW) worth of restricted Nvidia hardware, which could be equivalent to up to 1.5 million GPUs, has reached China in recent years.

In response to reports that its chips were being illegally smuggled into China, Nvidia has previously denied the claims and said that it seems ‘far-fetched’, according to The Information.

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Meanwhile, former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has previously lobbied the US government to allow chip sales to China, arguing that export restrictions are fuelling the rise of competitive homegrown alternatives.

On Monday, the US Commerce Department announced an interim new rule to crack down on chip smuggling and offshore data centres used by Chinese firms to remotely access computing power.

The new rule restricts shipments of advanced chips to Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. It also imposes new requirements on overseas data centres that supply “significant volumes of computing power” to firms headquartered in China.

Written by Karan Mahadik