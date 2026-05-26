The arrival of artificial intelligence has rapidly changed the job market for college graduates. Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, also had something to say in this context. He said that college graduates who fail to learn artificial intelligence tools could struggle in the future job market. His statement comes at a time when AI-driven automation is rapidly reshaping industries and hiring trends worldwide.

Speaking during a recent conversation with podcaster Lex Fridman, Jensen Huang said he would prefer hiring candidates who know how to use AI tools effectively. According to him, AI literacy is quickly becoming as important as traditional computer skills once were. Jensen Huang suggested that graduates who can work alongside AI tools will have a major advantage over those who ignore the technology.

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AI users may replace non-AI workers

Jensen Huang warned that AI itself may not directly replace people, but workers who know how to use AI could replace those who do not. He described AI as a “fundamental skill” that students and professionals should begin learning immediately, regardless of their field of study.

The Nvidia CEO also attempted to reassure graduates worried about losing their jobs to automation. During a commencement speech at Carnegie Mellon University earlier this month, Jensen Huang said the world is entering a new era of science, technology and innovation powered by AI. He encouraged students to embrace the technology instead of fearing.

Growing AI shift across industries

The comments reflect a broader shift happening across the global technology industry. Companies are increasingly looking for employees who can use generative AI tools for research, coding, communication and productivity tasks. Experts believe AI knowledge is now becoming relevant not only in engineering roles but also in business, media, healthcare and education sectors.

Jensen Huang has repeatedly spoken about the opportunities AI could create despite concerns around job losses. He believes new industries and career paths will emerge as businesses adopt AI systems at scale. Nvidia, which has become one of the world’s most valuable technology companies because of the AI boom, remains at the centre of this transformation through its advanced AI chips and computing platforms.

AI skills becoming key hiring requirement

Jensen Huang said that college graduates who fail to learn artificial intelligence tools could struggle in the future job market. His remarks come at a time when AI adoption is rapidly reshaping industries and hiring trends across the world.

According to him, AI literacy is quickly becoming as important as traditional computer skills once were. Huang suggested that graduates who can work alongside AI tools will have a major advantage over those who ignore the technology.