NVIDIA boss Jensen Huang claims that humanity has already achieved Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) — the long-awaited milestone where AI matches or surpasses human-level intelligence across diverse tasks. According to Huang, AGI is no longer a future dream but a present reality.

Speaking on the popular Lex Fridman Podcast, Huang was asked about the timeline for AI to reach the point where it could autonomously start, grow, and run a billion-dollar company. Huang’s response was direct and emphatic, stating, “I think it’s now. I think we’ve achieved AGI.”

Huang, however, framed AGI in practical and business-oriented terms rather than abstract philosophical ones. He explained how current AI systems already possess the capability to independently create and manage sophisticated applications and services, even if they don’t yet scale to build complex giants like NVIDIA itself.

AGI is here, says Jensen Huang

Highlighting some real-world examples, Huang pointed to the rapid rise of open-source AI agent platforms like OpenClaw, a viral AI agent that runs locally on your computer and can do tasks for you. He said, “I wouldn’t be surprised if some social thing happened or somebody created a digital influencer, super, super cute, or some social application that, you know, feeds your little Tamagotchi or something like that, and it becomes out of the blue an instant success.”

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That said, Huang also added a note of realism about the current limitations of these AI agents.

“A lot of people use it for a couple of months and it kind of dies away. Now, the odds of 100,000 of those agents building NVIDIA is zero percent,” said the Nvidia boss.

Lex Fridman, however, reacted to the bold claim, “You’re gonna get a lot of people excited with that statement.”

Have humans achieved AGI?

In the conversation, Fridman defined AGI as an AI system capable of doing his own job — essentially building and scaling a successful billion-dollar tech company from scratch. Huang agreed that this threshold has now been crossed, thus marking a shift in how the industry views the progress of artificial intelligence.

However, it should be noted that while traditional narrow AI excels at specific tasks, AGI aims for broad, adaptable intelligence, similar to humans, i.e., the ability to understand, learn, and apply knowledge across vastly different domains. AGI can prove itself to be useful in research related to scientific breakthroughs, medical research, solutions to climate concerns, and more.

However, a recent United Nations report warned, “Unlike traditional AI, AGI could autonomously execute harmful actions beyond human oversight, resulting in irreversible impacts, threats from advanced weapon systems, and vulnerabilities in critical infrastructures. We must ensure these risks are mitigated if we want to reap the extraordinary benefits of AGI.”

The discussion on AGI comes at a time when NVIDIA dominates the AI chip market, with its GPUs training and deploying some of the most advanced models of the world.

What is AGI?

According to the OpenAI Charter, AGI is ‘a highly autonomous system that outperforms humans at most economically valuable work.’

In plain English, AGI is a theoretical stage of artificial intelligence that humans have yet to reach. AGI will be able to match humans in learning, understanding, and performing any intellectual task across diverse fields like humans without needing reprogramming. Think of it as a virtual copy of the human mind.