Nubia’s Z50 Ultra is virtually all-screen, has 35mm and 85mm cameras: Details

ZTE spin-off Nubia has launched a new high-end phone called the Nubia Z50 Ultra in China. The Z50 is rocking Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and custom 35mm and 85mm cameras in addition to other hardware niceties including a virtually all-screen front and 80W fast charging— all this at a starting price of CNY 3,999 which is roughly about Rs 47,200.

More specifically, the Nubia Z50 Ultra has a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The selfie camera— which is 16MP— is tucked under the screen of this phone. Nubia has also cut down on bezels on all the sides which is to say— as we mentioned earlier— the Z50 Ultra is virtually all-screen.

Under the hood, you get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS4.0 storage. Running the show is the company’s MyOS 13 software which is based on Android 13. The Z50 Ultra is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 50W fast wired charging.

For photography, you get a triple camera setup on this phone with a 64MP main sensor behind a 35mm lens and another 64MP sensor behind an 85mm periscope lens in addition to a 50MP ultrawide which also double as a macro. The Z50 Ultra can do 8K videos.

The Nubia Z50 Ultra comes in grey, black and special starry night edition (inspired by Vincent van Gogh’s artwork) and starts at CNY 3,999 (about Rs 47,200). The phone is exclusive to China with no word on global availability at the time of writing.