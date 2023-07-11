Nothing Phone 2 has officially arrived, after months of hype. The new phone is a throwback to the Phone 1 in design, but has an updated spec-sheet that makes it seem like a full-blown flagship, almost. The core chip and battery capacity were already confirmed leading into launch so it comes as no surprise that the Phone 2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, not the latest and greatest, but still potent enough to chalk out reliable performance for most people.

Nothing Phone 2 design, specs

Nothing says the Phone 2 is 80 percent faster than the Phone 1 with the Snapdragon 778G Plus. The battery is bigger, too, (4,700mAh versus 4,500) and is being billed as Nothing’s “longest-lasting yet”. It can pull 45W fast wired and 15W wireless charging like the Phone 1’s, plus 5W reverse wireless so you will be able to charge compatible devices like the Ear 2s off of it. You still do not get a charging brick in the box.

Nothing Phone 2 runs Nothing OS 2.0

The display is—now— bigger at 6.7-inch and is of the LTPO OLED kind so it can go from 1-120Hz depending on content. The resolution stays put at 1080p but the new screen is brighter and can go up to 1600nits in HDR mode (1000nits outdoors). A tiny hole punch cutout lies at the centre. It houses an upgraded 32MP selfie camera (up from 16MP in the Phone 1). Rounding off the package are Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and in-screen fingerprint reader for biometric authentication (face unlock is also available for this).

The Phone 2 has a dual camera setup on the rear with a revamped 50MP main unit with Sony IMX890 and optical image stabilisation. Nothing says its advanced HDR now takes up to eight shots of the same scene with different levels of exposure in RAW so it can eke out more detail, up from the Phone 1 which could do only three frames. It has also added support for Motion Capture 2.0 to “accurately detect a moving subject in real time” using AI and 2X Super-Res Zoom. The Phone 2’s main camera can shoot at up to 4K@60fps (up from 4K@30fps in the Phone 1). The 50MP ultrawide is a do-over from the Phone 1’s featuring the same Samsung JNI1 sensor. It can double as a macro.

Driving the Phone 2 is Nothing’s new Nothing OS 2.0. The big marketing pitch is “intentional consumption” with a focus on shortcuts, folders, and personalisation. The Phone 2 lets you choose between stock Android 13 or Nothing’s own theming with monochrome icons and typography. Speaking of which, the glyph interface is –also—getting an upgrade in part also due to the redesigned LED setup on the phone’s back. The Phone 2 has 33 individually addressable zones which allows Nothing to add even more customisability including integration with third-party apps like Uber for showing ride progress, for instance. The Phone 2 is guaranteed to get 3 major OS and 4 years of security patches every two months.

Nothing Phone 2 has an updated glyph interface.

Nothing says the Phone 2 is one of the most sustainable smartphones on the market. The phone is said to use up to 3x more recycled or bio-based parts than the Phone 1 with 100 per cent recycled aluminium for the outer frame and entirely plastic-free packaging. It has a carbon footprint over 5kg lower than the Phone 1, Nothing adds, and the final assembly plants where it is being build are claimed to be powered by 100 per cent renewable energy. The design is very reminiscent to the Phone 1’s, but the back is now curved ever so slightly and the fit and finish, too, have been improved. The Phone 2 is also IP54 rated (up from IP53 in the Phone 1).

Nothing Phone 2 India price, availability

Nothing has launched the Phone 2 in three memory configurations: 8GB/128GB for Rs 44,999, 12GB/256GB for Rs 49,999 and 12/512GB for Rs 54,999. Genaral availability is pegged for July 21, 12:00PM onwards via Flipkart and select retail outlets.

