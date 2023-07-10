Nothing to open its first exclusive service centre in India in August, company announces ahead of Phone 2 launch

Carl Pei’s Nothing is set to open its first exclusive service center in India in August. The service center will be located in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and will offer repairs and support for all Nothing products, including the Nothing Phone (1).

Nothing is also planning to open five more exclusive service centers in India by the end of this year. The company has not yet announced the locations of these centers, but it says that they will be located in major cities across the country. Nothing aims to expand the coverage of its service centers from 230 to over 300 by the end of July, serving 19000 pin codes across the country.

The launch of the upcoming Phone (2) on July 11 and opening of exclusive service centers in August, caters to the growing community and demand for Nothing products in India, company says. Nothing is also increasing its customer service team by 50%.

On the announcement, Manu Sharma, GM, and VP, of Nothing India said – “At Nothing, in addition to building iconic designs, products and software experience, we are equally committed towards after sales service to provide an elevated product experience to our customers in India. We are thrilled to announce the opening of our exclusive service center that will foster trust and establish credibility among our esteemed customers in India.”

ALSO READ l Nothing Phone 2 full design revealed ahead of July 11

The service centers will be staffed by trained technicians and customers can buy accessories, care packs for accidental/liquid damage, warranty upgrades packs at these centers. The service centers will be located in major cities across India with 5 exclusive service centers scheduled to come in five cities by 2023 and 20 more exclusive service centers across cities in 2024.

After the immense success of Nothing Phone (1), the company is now set to launch Phone (2) in India. The smartphone is scheduled for debut on July 11 with pre-orders currently on in India.

The leaks and circulating rumours suggest that Phone (2) will have a close resemblance to its sibling with minor tweaks here and there. For example- the frame will be slightly curved and the Glyph lighting will have more lighting strips. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will be driven by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a significant upgrade from its predecessor that came with Snapdragon 778G+ chip.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.