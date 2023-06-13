Nothing Phone 2 launch date is out. Block your calendars as Nothing is all set to reveal full details of its most premium smartphone to date— Phone 2 – on July 11. The keynote will kick-off at 8:30 PM IST and available to watch online at nothing.tech and presumably across the company’s social media channels. The phone, it’s all but certain, will launch in India simultaneously alongside global markets. Interestingly, the units sold in India will also be made in India, a first for Nothing.

“Nothing smartphones are known for their iconic transparent design. These designs require hi-tech manufacturing processes and precision engineering which have led to enhancement of smartphone manufacturing capabilities in India,” VP and GM of Nothing India, Manu Sharma was quoted as saying recently. “Our drive to manufacture in India reflects our commitment towards the local consumers and their demands. We are proud to announce that Phone 2 will be manufactured in India.”

Technically, the Phone 2 is Nothing’s second smartphone but it is its most important. It is the company’s first stint at making a truly premium— and flagship— phone and with it the company is steering its ship towards previously uncharted waters, aka, the US market. Nothing, which is led by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, has come to become synonymous with drip-feeding information to build hype around its products in a calculated manner.

Come to the bright side.



Meet Phone (2) on 11 July, 16:00 BST.



Join us for the official launch on https://t.co/pLWW07l8G7 pic.twitter.com/WoSw0gLJOx — Nothing (@nothing) June 13, 2023

Ahead of launch, the Phone 2 is being touted as one of the most sustainable smartphones on the market with 3x more recycled or bio-based parts than Phone 1, Nothing’s first phone. It is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip. It will have a 6.7-inch display and a 4,700mAh battery. Stay tuned for more updates.