Nothing to launch CMF sub-brand on September 26; CMF Community Review Program goes live

Nothing has unveiled its sub-brand CMF and it will launch as “CMF by Nothing” on September 26, 2:30 pm in India. London-based consumer tech firm will unleash a wide range of products under this brand label. And, the firm aims to be more accessible to consumers.

CMF by Nothing

Nothing’s CMF products will have exclusive availability through Flipkart and Myntra and offline via Vijay Sales and select retail outlets. As mentioned, the initial product lineup will feature a smartwatch, earbuds, and various accessories.

The brand says that it is committed to the idea that exceptional design should reach a broader audience and make a meaningful impact.

CMF Community Review Program

Moreover, the company is also pushing its first CMF Community Review Program where select content creators and tech enthusiasts can not only try out our products before they are available worldwide but also create content, share their reviews, and contribute feedback to the broader community, the company shared in a note.

How to join the CMF Community Review Program

Participants who are chosen will have exclusive access to “CMF by Nothing” products after successfully completing the program. Additionally, their content will be featured on CMF’s official social media platforms. For those interested in applying and learning more can visit cmf.tech.

Nothing debuted as a consumer tech brand in 2021 with the launch of Nothing Ear 1. Following that, the company generated buzz on social media with its Nothing Phone (1). Now, the company is looking for more ways to expand its portfolio.

