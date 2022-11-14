Nothing to kick off Ear Stick ‘limited drop’ sale in India today with up to Rs 1,000 discount for select customers

Nothing Ear Stick sale in India starts today. Well, sort of. Nothing is holding a “limited drop” sale for its lipstick-styled Ear Stick wireless earphones on Flipkart and Myntra, at 12 noon on Monday, November 14, before the product is more widely available for everyone from November 17. Nothing Ear Stick price in India is set at Rs 8,499 but if you’re an existing Nothing customer, then you’ll be eligible for a Rs 1,000 flat discount on these wireless earphones, but only on Flipkart. This promo scheme isn’t available on Myntra for some reason.

Nothing hasn’t revealed how “limited” its limited drop sale would be, meaning we’re not sure how many units would be up for grabs yet, but presumably the number should be lower and is clearly aimed at building hype around the product. Anyhow, you would be able to— hopefully— buy one during the open sale that’s not too far off, if you’ve been eying the Ear Stick and fail to get it today.

The Ear Stick wireless earbuds have half-in-ear styling and come with 12.6mm drivers. They have press controls and three high-definition mics with algorithms to “filter out louder background noises, amplifying your voice for wind-proof and crowd-proof calls.” There is no active noise cancellation or ANC.

The Ear Stick wireless earbuds are rated to deliver up to 7 hours of music playback (or up to 3 hours of talk time) while the case packs another 22 hours of charge. Fast charging is supported (10 hours of playback with 10 minutes of charge) though there is no wireless charging.

Easily the most striking feature of the Ear Stick earbuds is their cylindrical charging case. It unlocks via a twisting mechanism. The earbuds, as such, are vaguely reminiscent of the Ear 1 with a see-through stem and Nothing’s hallmark white and black colour combo.

ALSO READ | Nothing Phone 1 gets another price revision; price in India dropped by up to Rs 2,000