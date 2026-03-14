Nothing started 2026 with the launch of the Nothing Phone (4a), a successor to the Nothing Phone (3a). This device is one of the latest mid-range offerings from Nothing. The smartphone aims to deliver a premium experience at a more affordable price of Rs 31,999. It combines a unique design, a bright display, clean software, and good performance. We used the device for a week, and here’s what we think about it.

Nothing Phone (4a) Design

Nothing smartphones are known for their unusual design, and the Phone (4a) continues that trend. The phone has a transparent back panel that lets you see some of the internal design elements.

It also features the company’s signature Glyph lights, which glow for notifications, calls, and charging alerts. These lights make the phone look different from most other smartphones on the market.

Despite being a mid-range device, the phone feels well-built and comfortable to hold. The matte finish frame also helps provide a better grip.

Nothing Phone (4a) Display

Nothing Phone (4a) comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. This was pretty evident in my usage as the screen felt smooth when scrolling through apps like Instagram and YouTube.

Importantly, the colours in the display look bright and vibrant, and the screen is sharp enough for watching videos or playing games out in the sun. The display can also get very bright, making it easy to use even in outdoor sunlight.

Overall, the display is one of the strong points of the Phone (4a).

Nothing Phone (4a) Performance

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. It is paired with up to 12GB RAM, which helps the phone handle multitasking easily.

During my everyday use, the phone ran smoothly. The apps open quickly, switching between apps is fast, and casual gaming sessions of Call of Duty run without problems. Even heavier games can run at medium to high settings.

As far as the software is concerned, the phone runs Nothing OS based on Android 16. The software is clean and simple, with very few unwanted apps and bloatware, which improves the overall user experience.

Nothing Phone (4a) Camera

The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup. 50MP main camera, 50MP telephoto camera with optical zoom and a 8MP ultra-wide camera. Meanwhile, for selfies, the phone has a 32MP front camera

The Nothing Phone 4a offers a reliable and versatile camera experience in its segment, capturing sharp images with impressive detail and well-balanced colours, especially in daylight.

The 32MP front camera produces clear and natural-looking shots, making it suitable for social media and video calls.

Nothing Phone (4a) Battery

The Phone (4a) includes a 5,080mAh battery, which easily lasts a full day with regular use such as browsing, streaming videos on Netflix and YouTube, and using social media. It supports 50W fast charging, allowing the battery to charge quickly. However, the charger is not included in the box.

Conclusion

The Nothing Phone (4a) is a good mid-range smartphone that offers a strong overall package. Its unique design, bright display, smooth performance, and clean software make it a solid choice.