Nothing has released two midrange phones for the mass-centric market – Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro. Unlike the predecessors, these phones now cost more, with the Pro heading into the sub-Rs 50,000 category. The upgrades consist of new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series processors, upgraded telephoto cameras, and updated designs to woo customers from Chinese rivals like Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, and Motorola.

The standard Nothing Phone 4a features a redesigned Glyph Bar comprising 63 mini-LEDs arranged in 7 square light zones, promising a more intuitive notification tracking solution. It also doubles as a progress indicator for calls, charging, timers, and other functions. The Phone 4a sports a transparent dual-tone rear panel, still retaining the circular camera deco reminiscent of the Phone 3a series.

The Phone 4a Pro goes for a more premium build with a metal unibody and aluminium frame, an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, and a large rectangular camera island reminiscent of recent high-end designs. It incorporates the Glyph Matrix display carried over from the flagship Phone (3), embedded within the prominent camera module on its semi-transparent back.

Both models run Nothing OS 4.0 based on Android 16 out of the box, promising 3 years of major OS updates and 6 years of security patches.

Nothing Phone 4a, 4a Pro specifications at a glance

The standard Phone (4a) comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display offering 1.5K resolution, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness up to 1,600 nits, shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for added durability. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, promising capable mid-range performance. Memory configurations include 8GB RAM with 128GB storage as the base option, alongside 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants. The rear camera system is a triple setup consists of a 50MP primary sensor, another 50MP Samsung JN5 periscope lens providing 2.5x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide shooter. Power comes from a large 5,400mAh battery supporting 50W wired charging.

The more premium Phone 4a Pro upgrades to a slightly larger 6.83-inch AMOLED panel with a higher 144Hz refresh rate for even smoother scrolling and animations. Performance is boosted by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. It shares the same RAM and storage tiers as the base Phone 4a, i.e., 8GB+128GB (base), 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB. Camera hardware sees improvements with a triple rear array featuring a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP periscope module offering 3.5x optical zoom, and the same 8MP ultrawide lens. The front camera is upgraded to 32MP for sharper selfies. Battery capacity remains at 5,400mAh with 50W wired charging. The build quality improves with a metal unibody construction and aluminium frame, earning an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. The Glyph experience evolves into the Glyph Matrix, inherited from the flagship Phone 3.

Phone 4a series pricing and availability in India

– Phone (4a) starts at Rs 31,999 (8GB + 128GB), with the 8GB + 256GB at Rs 34,999 and 12GB + 256GB at Rs 37,999.

– Phone (4a) Pro starts at Rs 39,999 (8GB + 128GB), rising to Rs 42,999 (8GB + 256GB) and Rs 45,999 (12GB + 256GB).

As part of the launch offers, it includes instant discounts of up to Rs 3,000 on the Phone (4a) and Rs 4,000 on the Phone (4a) Pro with select bank cards, potentially bringing entry-level effective prices down to Rs 28,999 and Rs 35,999, respectively.

Both devices go on sale starting March 13, 2026, via Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Croma, other major retail outlets, and Nothing’s official channels.