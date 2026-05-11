Nothing recently launched the Nothing Phone 4a and Nothing Phone 4a Pro in India as part of its 2026 smartphone lineup. The Phone 4a starts at Rs 31,999 and targets the upper mid-range segment, while the Phone 4a Pro, priced from Rs 39,999, offers more advanced hardware and features. Both smartphones continue Nothing’s transparent design language but bring different styling approaches. The standard model introduces a redesigned Glyph Bar, whereas the Pro version comes with a cleaner semi-transparent finish and a more polished look.

We spent more than a week using the Phone 4a Pro to see how it performs in daily use and whether it stands out in the competitive mid-range smartphone market.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro Design:

The 4a Pro marks a big shift in Nothing’s design language with its sleek metal unibody construction, replacing the fully transparent look seen on earlier models. At just 7.95mm thick, it is currently the slimmest smartphone the company has launched. Even with a weight of 210 grams, the phone feels balanced and easy to handle during everyday use.

The brand has still managed to retain a touch of its signature identity through the transparent camera section, which now houses the new Glyph Matrix setup. This system uses 137 mini LEDs and can reach brightness levels of up to 3000 nits. The addition of Glyph Toys also brings extra functionality and a playful element to the experience.

Nothing once again proves that design is one of its strongest areas. From the materials to the finer details, the company continues to create devices that feel unique and visually appealing.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro Display:

The Phone 4a Pro offers a massive 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, delivering deep blacks and punchy colours. During my testing, I watched movies and played games, where I found the screen felt quite bright. The 144Hz refresh rate is the cherry on the cake and adds extra smoothness.

Importantly, I found the display to be bright even under harsh sunlight, thanks to the 5,000 nits peak brightness. The touch response is fast and reliable, which improves the overall experience during gaming and regular navigation.

To reduce strain on the eyes in darker environments, the device supports 2,160Hz PWM dimming. Nothing has also added Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection for better resistance against scratches and accidental drops. Overall, the display feels polished and easily matches the expectations of this price segment.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro Performance:

Under the hood, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. Importantly, this chipset offers smooth and consistent performance in daily use. I noticed that the apps open quickly, multitasking feels smooth, and there are no noticeable performance throttles during regular usage.

The combination of up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage helps keep the experience fast and responsive. During my small 30 -minute gaming sessions of Call of Duty the phone did not heat abnormally.

Whether it’s browsing through Instagram or streaming Netflix, the device maintains stable performance throughout. Lastly, the clean software experience also adds to the overall smoothness, making the phone feel refined in everyday use.

Overall, the Phone 4a Pro offers dependable performance and easily handles both casual and demanding tasks without any major issues.

The Nothing Phone 4a delivers solid battery life with its 5,400mAh battery, easily lasting through a full day of regular use. Whether it is gaming, streaming, or social media browsing, the phone handles heavy usage comfortably. The 50W fast charging support is another advantage, allowing the battery to charge quickly and reducing downtime significantly. Although no charger is included in the box is definitely a bane.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro Camera:

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro offers a well-rounded camera experience that feels dependable in everyday use. The main camera captures sharp and detailed photos with natural colours and balanced contrast. In daylight, images look vibrant without appearing overly processed, and the camera does a good job of preserving details in both bright and shadow areas.

Low-light performance is also impressive for the segment.

On the front, the 32-megapixel selfie camera captures clear and detailed selfies with balanced skin tones. Portrait mode works nicely, and the camera handles facial details well, even indoors. Video calls and social media uploads also look sharp and natural.

Overall, the Phone 4a Pro offers a versatile camera setup that performs reliably for everyday photography, whether you are capturing portraits, landscapes, zoom shots, or selfies.

Conclusion:

In the end, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro feels like a solid upgrade for users who want a phone that looks different from the crowd without compromising on everyday performance. The design remains its biggest highlight, but the phone also delivers a smooth display, dependable battery life, and a clean software experience that make it practical for daily use.

The cameras perform well in good lighting, and the overall performance is reliable for gaming, multitasking and regular apps. While there are still stronger options for pure camera quality or raw performance at this price, Nothing manages to offer a balanced package with its own identity. If you value design, software experience and something less conventional than the usual mid-range smartphones, the Phone 4a Pro is worth considering.