Nothing is preparing to unveil its next-generation smartphones, the Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro, on March 5. The London-based brand has already begun teasing the upcoming devices online, offering fans a first look at the design language and some standout features. The launch is set to be global, with India expected to receive the devices shortly afterward.

Design Highlights

Nothing is known for its transparent and semi-transparent designs, and it seems like the Phone 4a series will be no different. Teasers suggest that it will have a semi-transparent back panel and a new lighting system. The new Phone 4a series will not have segmented LEDs like its predecessors; instead, it will have a new “Glyph Bar” on the back of the phone.

The new Glyph Bar will reportedly have multiple LEDs that are brighter than before and will be able to display notifications and charging status and similar alerts. It seems like Nothing is not making drastic changes to its signature design language and is instead improving it. The Phone 4a series will reportedly be available in multiple colors as well.

Performance and Display

Under the hood, the Phone 4a is expected to have the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, along with a 6.78-inch OLED display, which would provide a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and enhanced display performance.

The Pro variant may have the more powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, along with a display that could have even higher refresh rates. The device would have a 5,400mAh battery, along with 50W fast charging, providing longer battery life and faster charging performance. The device would run the latest version of the Android operating system, along with Nothing’s clean and minimalist interface.

Camera Setup

The upcoming Phone 4a model will reportedly have a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, ultra-wide lens, and telephoto lens. For the front camera, the Phone 4a will reportedly have a 32MP front camera for selfies.

Availability

Nothing has been confirmed regarding the streaming of the launch event online, which will enable the audience worldwide to watch the event. With respect to India, the devices are expected to be sold through Flipkart, and the landing page is already live, hinting at an impending sale.

Pricing Leaks Ahead of Launch

Before the announcement, the price of the devices has been leaked. According to a recent post on X by popular tech tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata), the price of the Nothing Phone 4a will begin at 31,999 Indian Rupees for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The higher-end variants, such as the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB, are expected, but their prices are yet to be leaked. The Phone 4a Pro is expected to be priced around 40,000 Indian Rupees, with a polarizing design that might attract fans of the brand’s design philosophy.

The Phone 4a is expected to feature UFS 3.1 storage and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom, expanding the camera capabilities of the device.