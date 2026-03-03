Nothing is all set to launch its next smartphones the Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro on March 5. The London-based company has already started teasing the devices online, giving fans a glimpse of the design and some key features. The launch will take place globally, and the phones are also expected to arrive in India soon after.

Nothing Phone 4a and Nothing Phone 4a Pro Design

Nothing is known for its transparent design, and the Phone 4a series will continue that trend. Teaser images suggest a semi-transparent back panel with a refreshed lighting system. Instead of the earlier segmented lights, the new models are expected to feature a redesigned “Glyph Bar” placed on the back.

The Glyph Bar is said to include multiple small LED lights that are brighter than before. These lights can show notifications, charging status and other alerts. With the Phone 4a series Nothing seems to be refining its unique design rather than completely changing it. The phones are also expected to come in multiple colour options, giving users more choices.

Nothing Phone 4a and Nothing Phone 4a Pro Performance and Display

In terms of performance, the Phone 4a is likely to run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. It is expected to feature a 6.78-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which should offer smooth scrolling and good viewing quality.

The Pro version could come with a more powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and possibly a higher refresh rate display. Both phones are expected to pack a 5,400mAh battery with support for 50W fast charging.

The devices are likely to run on the latest Android version with Nothing’s clean and minimal user interface on top.

Nothing Phone 4a and Nothing Phone 4a Pro Camera and Availability

The Phone 4a is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup. This may include a 50MP main camera, an ultra-wide lens and a telephoto sensor. A 32MP front camera is also expected for selfies and video calls.

Nothing has confirmed that the launch will be streamed online. In India, the phones are expected to be available via Flipkart, as a dedicated page has already gone live.

With improved performance and its signature design, the Phone 4a series aims to strengthen Nothing’s position in the competitive mid-range smartphone market.