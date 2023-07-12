Nothing Phone 2 versus OnePlus 11R: Every difference that you wanted to know

The Nothing Phone 2 is landing smack in the middle of intense competition. One of them, the OnePlus 11R is easily among the best phones from the house of OnePlus, a brand that Nothing chief Carl Pei founded. Whether or not the Phone 2’s see-through design and top-shelf specs will be enough to sway buyers in its direction, only time will tell. For now, here’s a quick look at how the Phone 2 stacks up against the OnePlus 11R.

Nothing Phone 2 versus OnePlus 11R: Specs, features, India prices compared

Design: The Nothing Phone 2’s see-through design is without a doubt its biggest differentiator. There is no other phone quite like it. At the most basic level though, the phone has a glass back and frame made of metal. It is IP54 rated so it is resistant to dust and splashed ton water/rain. The OnePlus 11R draws heavily from the more premium OnePlus 11 and has a body made of glass, but the frame is made of plastic. The Nothing Phone 2 has glyph LEDs on the back while the OnePlus 11R has the alert slider.

Display: The Nothing Phone 2 has a 6.7-inch flat LTPO OLED display and can go from 1-120Hz depending on content. The resolution is 1080p and it can go up to 1600nits in HDR mode (1000nits outdoors). The OnePlus 11R has a 6.74-inch curved AMOLED display with 1.5k resolution and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The panel can peak 1,450nits of brightness and supports HDR10+ playback.

Processor: Both phones are powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

Software: Both phones are based on Android 13 and are eligible to get 3 major OS and 4 years of security updates.

Cameras: The OnePlus 11R has a triple camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor, paired with an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro. On the front, the phone has a 16MP selfie shooter. The Nothing Phone 2 has a dual camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor and another 50MP ultrawide. On the front, the phone has a 32MP selfie shooter.

Battery/Charging: The Nothing Phone 2 has a 4,700mAh battery and supports 45W fast wired and 15W wireless charging, plus 5W reverse wireless charging. You do not get a charging brick in the box. The OnePlus 11R has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 100W fast charging and complaint charger comes in the box.

India prices: Nothing has launched the Phone 2 in three memory configurations: 8GB/128GB for Rs 44,999, 12GB/256GB for Rs 49,999 and 12/512GB for Rs 54,999. The OnePlus 11R is available with 8GB/128GB and 16GB/256GB for Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999.

