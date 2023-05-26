scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Nothing Phone 2 to launch in July, Carl Pei confirms; to come with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, 4700mAh battery

The Phone 2 is an important product for Nothing even as the company sets sail for US waters for the first time since its conception.

Written by FE Tech Desk
Nothing Phone 2 to launch in July, Carl Pei confirms; to come with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, 4700mAh battery
Nothing Phone 2 is confirmed to launch in July, founder and CEO Carl Pei said in an interview with Forbes.

Nothing Phone 2 is confirmed to launch in July, founder and CEO Carl Pei said in an interview with Forbes. Previously, the company had teased a “British summer” timeline for launch without sharing the exact timeframe, but the interview reveals some juicy nuggets about Nothing’s upcoming “premium” phone, the official launch window included. Going by history, one can assume Nothing will launch the Phone 2 in India around the same time, maybe even simultaneously alongside global markets.

ALSO READ l Here’s your first look at Nothing Phone 2, sort of; launching summer of 2023

The Phone 2 is already confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship- but dated- Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, theoretically giving it about 80 percent faster performance than the relatively more mid-range Phone 1 with the Snapdragon 778G Plus inside. The argument being given behind choosing the 8 Plus Gen 1 – and not the Gen 2 – is that the chip’s been around for a while which has given both Nothing, and presumably app developers, ample time to optimise which should entail in Phone 2 being able to eke out better performance from it. But we’ll see.

Also Read

The latest interview also confirms that the Phone 2 will be fuelled by a 4,700mAh battery which is 200mAh up from the Phone 1’s spec-sheet but falls short of the 5,000mAh industry standard. That said, with good optimisation, the Phone 2 might spring a surprise so fingers crossed there, too.

ALSO READ l Phone 2 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 to be 80% faster than Phone 1: Nothing

The Phone 2 is an important product for Nothing even as the company sets sail for US waters for the first time since its conception. Hardware of course is critical, but the Phone 2 will also rely a great deal on software as a key differentiator from giants like Samsung and Apple to make a case for itself. The company has apparently onboarded about 100 people just to look into and focus on the software of the Phone 2. The phone’s design, too, is highly-anticipated especially after the strong foundation laid by the Phone 1.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 26-05-2023 at 12:15 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market