Nothing Phone 2 to launch in India soon; here are all the details

Nothing Phone 2 is coming soon to India. The Phone 2 which is pegged to launch globally this British summer (which could be anywhere between June-September) will possibly launch in India, at the same time as global markets much in the same way as Nothing’s other products. The Phone 2 will be Nothing’s most premium phone to date, the company has confirmed.

Nothing Phone 2 global launch timeline was announced last night, alongside a teaser of the phone itself— though you can’t make much out of it. It is all but certain that the Phone 2 will retain the Phone’s 1’s one-of-its-kind transparent aesthetics and we can also expect the glyph LED interface to stick around (but hopefully with more customisation updates). Soon after, the phone’s India launch was confirmed by e-commerce website Flipkart which has been Nothing’s sale partner for all its products in India so far.

The banner ad put up by Flipkart on one of its promotional pages clearly mentions that the Nothing Phone 2 is coming soon to India. More details are awaited.

Nothing hasn’t shared any hardware details yet but the Phone 2 is confirmed to be a more premium phone (relative to Phone 1) with Qualcomm’s 8-series chipset, though whether it will be the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or something m0re dates is something only time will tell. While not explicitly mentioned, the Phone 2 is a phone that will look to compete straight up against the Samsung Galaxy S series phones, and also the iPhones, but going by Nothing’s past strategy, we can expect the company to undercut them in pricing.

Software will likely be a big focus as Nothing has apparently set up a dedicated team for this aspect of the Phone 2. The phone most probably will be based on Android 13 at least, and with Nothing getting one of the first dibs at Android 14 beta, hopefully that should come to Phone 2 soon enough. But we’ll see.

Nothing chief Carl Pei has stressed time and time again that the company isn’t just focused on offering the best of specs, but it wants to build an experience akin to an iPhone. The Phone 2 will be an important make-or-break product for Nothing as it will be its first phone to— also— launch in the US. With the launch timeline (India included) announced it won’t be long before Nothing starts to drop more granular details. Be sure to watch this space for more updates.