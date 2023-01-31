Nothing Phone 2 to launch in 2023; Carl Pei hints it will be more premium than Phone 1

Nothing Phone 2 is coming later this year. Nothing founder Carl Pei has confirmed in an interview with Inverse that Phone 2 will be a more premium phone than Phone 1, though more granular details on hardware haven’t been shared at the time of writing. Nothing’s unflinching focus on software will continue with the Phone 2 as well, Pei said.

A big change will be global availability. Nothing plans to foray into the US market with Phone 2. Pei in fact said the US will be the Nothing’s No.1 priority in terms of markets. The move is not surprising as Nothing has already started testing the waters by making Phone 1 available to users in the US to beta-test its hardware for a token fee of $299.

Pei said that previously Nothing did not have the necessary resources to enter the US, a market where a brand such as itself needs to –also— tie up with carriers to make a phone launch successful. The company has doubled its employee count to 400 since, Pei said, adding that with a more solid footing in place, Nothing can now take a step forward. Software is a big focus for Nothing, too, and the company has apparently onboarded 100 people to work on this aspect for Phone 2.

The Phone 1 was revered for its unique see-through design and custom LED lighting. But it was not a high-end phone so to say. It was a premium mid-ranger with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G Plus chip and wireless charging. You can get it for under Rs 30,000 at the time of writing, which frankly makes it great value. Now that Pei has confirmed that the Phone 2 will be more premium, it won’t be wrong to expect it to directly compete with phones like the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro. Watch this space for more.