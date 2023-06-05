Nothing Phone 2 to ‘enhance’ India’s smartphone manufacturing capabilities; know how

Nothing Phone 2 will be made in India, the VP and GM of Nothing India, Manu Sharma, said today. In a statement shared with the media, the executive confirmed the Phone 2, Nothing’s upcoming “premium” smartphone, will feature a transparent design requiring hi-tech manufacturing processes and precision engineering potentially contributing to the enhancement of country’s smartphone manufacturing capabilities. Phone 2 is scheduled for global launch in July.

“Nothing smartphones are known for their iconic transparent design. These designs require hi-tech manufacturing processes and precision engineering which have led to enhancement of smartphone manufacturing capabilities in India,” Sharma said, adding that “our drive to manufacture in India reflects our commitment towards the local consumers and their demands. We are proud to announce that Phone 2 will be manufactured in India.”

London-based Nothing is working on expanding local customer support, alongside, with plans to open over 230 authorised service centres in more than 250 cities.

Nothing Phone 2 everything we know so far

Ahead of launch, the Phone 2 is being touted as one of the most sustainable smartphones on the market. The phone is said to be using 3x more recycled or bio-based parts than Phone 1 with 100 percent recycled aluminium for the outer frame and entirely plastic-free packaging. The Phone 2 also has a carbon footprint over 5kg lower than the Phone 1, Nothing says, and the final assembly plants where it is being build are claimed to be powered by 100 per cent renewable energy.

The Phone 2 is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship— but a bit dated— Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, theoretically giving it about 80 percent faster performance than the Phone 1 with the Snapdragon 778G Plus inside. It will come with a screen that is 0.15-inch bigger than Phone 1’s (i.e., 6.7-inch) and boast of a battery capacity of 4,700mAh (200mAh up from the Phone 1’s).