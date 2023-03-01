Nothing Phone 2 to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Series chipset, CEO Carl Pei confirms

The eagerly awaited Nothing Phone 2 is set to release later this year with new features and hardware upgrades. CEO Carl Pei has confirmed that the phone will be equipped with a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Series chipset, marking a significant improvement over its predecessor.

While it’s uncertain whether the processor will be a first-generation or second-generation version, the chances are high that it will be Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2. This is because most of the latest flagship phones are powered by the same chipset.

According to Pei, the new Nothing Phone will be more premium than the Phone 1, which was launched at Rs 32,999. It is speculated that the Phone 2 could cost around Rs 40,000, although the actual price will only be confirmed when the device goes official. The CEO stated that the Phone 2 will be “more advanced” with software being one of its main focus areas.

Past rumors suggest that the Phone 2 will come with 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Additionally, it is expected to feature a 120 Hz OLED display and a larger battery capacity of 5,000 mAh, compared to the 4500 mAh on Phone 1.

One of the biggest changes with Nothing Phone 2 is its global availability, as the company plans to enter the US market with the Phone 2. Phone 1 is already being tested in the US by allowing users to participate in beta-testing of its hardware for a token fee of $299.

With global availability, advanced software, and most-likely upgraded hardware, the Nothing Phone 2 is expected to be a game-changer in the smartphone market just like its predecessor. Despite average specs, Nothing Phone 1 garnered lot of attention from tech enthusiasts for its transparent back and dramatic lighting.