Nothing Phone 2 pre-orders in India to start on ‘this’ date ahead of July 11 global launch

Nothing Phone 2 is officially arriving on July 11. Nothing has announced that those interested in buying its “most premium smartphone” to date, can pre-order a unit in advance before launch and stand the chance to get their hands on some early-bird offers. Nothing Phone 2 pre-orders in India will start from June 29, at 12pm, on Flipkart.

Actual price and availability details will only be announced on July 11, but Nothing says pre-ordering customers will be able to choose their preferred variant between July 11 (starting 9pm) and July 20 (through 11:59pm). It isn’t clear if shipping will start immediately thereafter, i.e., July 21 onwards.

How, where to pre-order Nothing Phone 2 in India

Nothing Phone 2 India pre-orders will start from June 29 (12pm) on Flipkart. Presumably, you will be able to pre-order the phone until July 11, which is when Nothing will launch the product. You can secure a unit by paying a token amount of Rs 2,000, which will be refundable. The next step will be to choose the variant you wish to buy and pay the remaining amount to reserve it. You will be able to do this between July 11 (starting 9pm) through July 20 11:59pm.

Nothing Phone 2 pre-order offers

Nothing Phone 2 pre-ordering customers will be eligible for some exclusive offers including up to Rs 2,400 savings on Nothing accessories package. The Nothing Ear Stick will be available at a discounted price of Rs 4,250 (down from Rs 8,499) to these customers. Nothing says it will also offer instant discount on Phone 2 from leading banks.

Nothing Phone 2 specs, features confirmed

Nothing Phone 2 sold in India will also be made in India, Nothing has already confirmed. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and 4,700mAh battery. Watch this space for more updates.