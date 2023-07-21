Nothing Phone 2 open sale in India to start today: Check price, full specs, other details

Nothing Phone 2 is officially going on open sale in India starting today, July 21 (12:00 PM onwards). The Phone 2 will be sold across Flipkart and retail stores at a starting price of Rs 44,999. It was launched globally on July 11.

Nothing Phone 2 India price, availability

Nothing Phone 2 base 8GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 44,999, 12GB/256GB for Rs 49,999 and 12GB/512GB for Rs 54,999.

The base variant will only come in dark gray while the other two variants will come in a choice of gray and white, Nothing has announced. Axis and HDFC debit and credit card purchases will be eligible for Rs 3,000 instant discount on Phone 2.

The London-based startup is also offering a limited-time discount on select Nothing Phone 2 accessories including case (Rs 499), screen protector (Rs 399), 45W power adaptor (Rs 1,499). Lastly, Nothing Ear Stick will be available at a reduced price of Rs 4,250 to Phone 2 buyers.

The Phone 2 will be available across Flipkart and retail stores pan India.

Nothing Phone 2 full specs, features

The Phone 2 comes with a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with a 1080p resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and a 4,700mAh battery with 45W fast wired and 15W wireless charging support. Running the show is Nothing OS 2.0 which is based on Android 14.

For photography, the Phone 2 has a dual camera setup on the rear which is a combination of 50MP wide and 50MP ultrawide. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera.

Design is obviously the biggest draw. The Phone 2’s see-through aesthetics with LED light strips or glyphs are its biggest marquee feature. In its second phone, Nothing has updated their functionality to offer more customisabilty including integration with third-party apps like Uber.

