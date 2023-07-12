Nothing Phone 2, OnePlus Nord 3, Oppo Reno 10 Pro and more: Top smartphones launched in India in July 2023

The Indian smartphone market is one of the most competitive in the world with several great phones set to launch this year. Samsung, one of the leading names in the industry, has confirmed launch of its two new foldable phones- Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 at Unpacked event in Seoul. Apple in September is expected to launch new iPhone 15 series.

Talking about this month in particular i.e. July 2023, it has been a busy month so far and has shaped up to be a major time frame for smartphone launches in India. Number of highly anticipated devices have launched this month. Here are some of the top smartphones that have debuted this month.

Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone 2: Nothing has launched its much-awaited Nothing Phone 2. The smartphone is priced at Rs 44,999 for the base variant. Nothing Phone 2 features a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED screen with up to 120Hx refresh rate. The device runs on Nothing OS 2.0 and comes with upgrades to glyph interface. You can now assign different lighting sequences for individual contacts and supports third-party apps. For photography, you get a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor and a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide lens on the back. On the front, you get a 32MP selfie camera that can record videos in 1080p at 60 frames per second. The device is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 45W charging.

OnePlus Nord 3

OnePlus Nord 3: The OnePlus Nord 3 is the latest mid-range smartphone from OnePlus. The phone been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 33,999 (8GB/128GB). A model with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost you Rs 37,999. The smartphone features a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The panel supports HDR10+ and is protected by Dragontrail glass. MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 drives the show with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. The smartphone runs OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13. On the camera front, you get a triple camera setup comprising of 50MP wide (Sony IMX890/OIS), 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro. On the front, you get a 16MP camera. The deal is sealed with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus: The Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus is the latest flagship smartphone from Oppo. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch curved OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling. The panel can top 1400 nits. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 paired with 12GB DDR5 RAM and up to 256GB storage. The Reno 10 Pro has a 50MP triple-camera system. It is backed by a 4700mAh battery and 100W SUPERVOOC charging.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro Plus

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G: Another great offer from the house of iQOO. The smartphone has a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,300nits of peak brightness (with HDR10+ support). The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and runs Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13. It has triple camera set up on the back- a 50MP (Samsung GN5) with OIS, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro. The front camera is 16MP. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 34,999 (8GB/128GB). A model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs 37,999.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Samsung has quietly introduced the Galaxy S21 FE 5G in India, featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The device is available in five colors: navy, olive, graphite, lavender, and white. The phone boasts a triple camera setup, consisting of a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. It is also IP68-certified for water and dust resistance. The S21 FE is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.

With so many great smartphones to choose from in July 2023, it’s sure to be a great month for smartphone buyers in India. Consumers will have a wide range of devices to choose from, with a variety of features and price points to suit everyone’s needs. It will be interesting to see which phones get to be the most popular among Indian smartphone users.