scorecardresearch
Follow Us
MUST READ
Pause slide

Nothing Phone 2 now available at offline stores, here’s where you can find it

Nothing Phone 2 was initially available for buying only from Flipkart.

Written by Priya Pathak
Nothing Phone 2 now available at offline stores, here’s where you can find it
The Nothing Phone 2 was launched in India on July 11 and was initially available for purchase only through Flipkart.

The Nothing Phone 2, the second smartphone from the Carl Pei-founded company, has started its offline sale in through electronics retailer Vijay Sales. FE TechBytes reached out the Vijay sales store in Lajpat Nagar, Delhi. The store confirmed that they have two variants of the phone available with them: 12GB + 256GB priced at Rs 49,999 and 12GB + 512GB priced at Rs 54,999.

The Nothing Phone 2 was launched in India on July 11 and was initially available for purchase only through Flipkart. The offline sale gives intending buyers a chance to buy their phones from brick-and-mortar stores.

ALSO READ l Nothing’s Phone 2 packs flagship hardware inside a familiar design; here’s everything to know about it

Also Read

The Nothing Phone 2 is a follow-up of Nothing Phone 1 which was launched last year. The Phone 2 takes inspiration from its elder brethren and sports the same transparent back design that reveals the phone’s internals. Nothing claims that Phone 2 is 80 percent faster than the Phone 1 with a more powerful processor inside. The phone comes with few more upgrades like a bigger battery of 4700mAh instead of 4500mAh.  The phone supports 45W fast wired and 15W wireless charging like the Phone 1’s, along with 5W reverse wireless charging.

The new smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and has a 6.7-inch OLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone also has a dual-camera system on the back, consisting of a revamped 50MP main camera with Sony IMX890 and optical image stabilisation. There’s a 32MP front camera.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.

More Stories on
Nothing
technology news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 24-07-2023 at 12:52 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS