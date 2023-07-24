Nothing Phone 2 now available at offline stores, here’s where you can find it

The Nothing Phone 2, the second smartphone from the Carl Pei-founded company, has started its offline sale in through electronics retailer Vijay Sales. FE TechBytes reached out the Vijay sales store in Lajpat Nagar, Delhi. The store confirmed that they have two variants of the phone available with them: 12GB + 256GB priced at Rs 49,999 and 12GB + 512GB priced at Rs 54,999.

The Nothing Phone 2 was launched in India on July 11 and was initially available for purchase only through Flipkart. The offline sale gives intending buyers a chance to buy their phones from brick-and-mortar stores.

The Nothing Phone 2 is a follow-up of Nothing Phone 1 which was launched last year. The Phone 2 takes inspiration from its elder brethren and sports the same transparent back design that reveals the phone’s internals. Nothing claims that Phone 2 is 80 percent faster than the Phone 1 with a more powerful processor inside. The phone comes with few more upgrades like a bigger battery of 4700mAh instead of 4500mAh. The phone supports 45W fast wired and 15W wireless charging like the Phone 1’s, along with 5W reverse wireless charging.

The new smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and has a 6.7-inch OLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone also has a dual-camera system on the back, consisting of a revamped 50MP main camera with Sony IMX890 and optical image stabilisation. There’s a 32MP front camera.

