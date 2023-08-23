Nothing Phone 2 new Nothing OS update brings camera improvements, bug fixes: Details

Nothing Phone 2 is the latest phone launched by Nothing. It succeeds the company’s first phone Nothing Phone 1 which was launched last year. Nothing Phone 2 has received a new software update that brings several much-needed improvements to the phone.
“We’re continually working to keep Phone (2) at the top of its game. So we’ve listened to your latest feedback on your software experience and have responded with our next update,” company said.
The update, which is version 2.0.2a, brings a number of camera improvements. These are:
- Improved clarity of faces in indoor environments
- Optimised highlight levels in low light environments
- Added an UI element to show when HDR is active
- Optimised highlight exposure when shooting in HDR
- Reduced dull tones when shooting in HDR
- Resolved halo effect issue in Portrait Mode when shooting in HDR
Front camera
- Enhanced photo clarity
- Improved quality in low-light settings
- Faster HDR processing speed
Rear camera
- Enhanced photo clarity in 50 MP Mode
- Optimised stability and contrast when recording videos on the rear camera
- Improved photo quality in low-light settings
- Improved the contrast and Bokeh effect when shooting in Portrait Mode
- Optimised the clarity of faces when shooting in Portrait Mode
- Faster HDR processing speed
The update also includes a number of other bug fixes and improvements, such as:
- Reworked haptic feedback strength when typing
- Improved responsiveness of the touch panel under certain conditions
- Improved reliability of network for multiple global carriers
- Enhanced performance of some games when played in HDR
- Improved system stability
- Fixed issues with Dirac Audio
- Resolved an issue affecting Google Wallet functioning in cloned apps
- Fixed an issue causing ‘double tap to wake’ to be unresponsive at times
- Resolved an issue causing the Bluetooth Quick Settings tile to be unresponsive at times.
Nothing Phone 2 software update is available now over-the-air. To install the update, go to Settings > System > System updates.
The Nothing Phone 2 was released in July 2023 and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1processor. The phone has a 6.7-inch OLED display, a 50MP dual-camera system, a 32MP front camera and a 4700mAh battery. The price of phone starts in India at Rs 44,999.
