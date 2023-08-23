Nothing Phone 2 new Nothing OS update brings camera improvements, bug fixes: Details

Nothing Phone 2 is the latest phone launched by Nothing. It succeeds the company’s first phone Nothing Phone 1 which was launched last year. Nothing Phone 2 has received a new software update that brings several much-needed improvements to the phone.

“We’re continually working to keep Phone (2) at the top of its game. So we’ve listened to your latest feedback on your software experience and have responded with our next update,” company said.

The update, which is version 2.0.2a, brings a number of camera improvements. These are:

Improved clarity of faces in indoor environments

Optimised highlight levels in low light environments

Added an UI element to show when HDR is active

Optimised highlight exposure when shooting in HDR

Reduced dull tones when shooting in HDR

Resolved halo effect issue in Portrait Mode when shooting in HDR

Front camera

Enhanced photo clarity

Improved quality in low-light settings

Faster HDR processing speed

Rear camera

Enhanced photo clarity in 50 MP Mode

Optimised stability and contrast when recording videos on the rear camera

Improved photo quality in low-light settings

Improved the contrast and Bokeh effect when shooting in Portrait Mode

Optimised the clarity of faces when shooting in Portrait Mode

Faster HDR processing speed

The update also includes a number of other bug fixes and improvements, such as:

Reworked haptic feedback strength when typing

Improved responsiveness of the touch panel under certain conditions

Improved reliability of network for multiple global carriers

Enhanced performance of some games when played in HDR

Improved system stability

Fixed issues with Dirac Audio

Resolved an issue affecting Google Wallet functioning in cloned apps

Fixed an issue causing ‘double tap to wake’ to be unresponsive at times

Resolved an issue causing the Bluetooth Quick Settings tile to be unresponsive at times.

Nothing Phone 2 software update is available now over-the-air. To install the update, go to Settings > System > System updates.

The Nothing Phone 2 was released in July 2023 and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1processor. The phone has a 6.7-inch OLED display, a 50MP dual-camera system, a 32MP front camera and a 4700mAh battery. The price of phone starts in India at Rs 44,999.

