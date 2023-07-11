Nothing Phone 2 India debut today: Watch LIVE launch here [Video]

Nothing is all set to introduce its newest Nothing Phone 2 in the Indian market. The all-new Nothing Phone 2 will make its India debut today. i.e. on July 11 at 8:30 PM in the evening. It will be Nothing’s most premium smartphone to date and a step-up over its first phone, the Nothing Phone 1.

Nothing Phone 2: Watch LIVE launch

The new Nothing Phone 2 will be launched today at 8:30 PM (IST) in the evening. One can watch the live stream of its launch event on Nothing’s official YouTube channel by clicking on the above-embedded link. The keynote will also be available on official Nothing website (nothing.tech/pages/event).

Nothing Phone 2: Confirmed specs, features

Ahead of launch, the Nothing Phone 2 is being touted as one of the most sustainable smartphones on the market. The phone is said to use up to 3x more recycled or bio-based parts than the Phone 1 with 100 per cent recycled aluminium for the outer frame and entirely plastic-free packaging. The Phone 2 also has a carbon footprint over 5kg lower than the Phone 1, Nothing says, and the final assembly plants where it is being build are claimed to be powered by 100 per cent renewable energy. Nothing Phone 2 sold in India will also be made in India, Nothing has already confirmed.

As for the hardware, the Phone 2 is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, theoretically giving it about 80 percent faster performance than the Phone 1 with the Snapdragon 778G Plus inside. It will come with a screen that is 0.15-inch bigger than Phone 1’s (i.e., 6.7-inch) and boast of a battery capacity of 4,700mAh (200mAh up from the Phone 1’s). The design seems familiar though Nothing has enhanced capabilities of its signature glyph LEDs on the back. Stay tuned for more updates.

