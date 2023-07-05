Nothing Phone 2 full design revealed ahead of July 11 launch: More of the same, but better?

Nothing Phone 2 has been no less than a mystery with almost no leaks and information available online. This changes today. The company, just days before its scheduled launch on July 11, has shared the official design of the phone exclusively with popular YouTuber Marques Brownlee, shedding light on the phone’s appearance and upgraded features.

While Nothing has maintained its silence on the Phone 2’s design, the video showing off the design of the phone gives very little to talk about. Corroborating the rumours that suggested that the new model would feature minor modifications rather than radical changes, the Nothing Phone 2 in the video does have a striking resemblance to its predecessor, the Phone 1.

The edges of the phone are now slightly curved inwards and there are two colour variants of the phone- Grey and White. The rear of the Nothing Phone 2 boasts dual cameras, contrary to earlier rumours of a triple-camera setup.

A new era. Where iconic design meets premium performance.



A product of meticulous engineering and obsessive attention to detail. Our proudest design story so far.



Come to the bright side. Meet Phone (2) on 11 July, 16:00 BST. pic.twitter.com/ckgmAXCawi — Nothing (@nothing) July 4, 2023

One key upgrade in terms of design worth mentioning is the enhanced Glyph Interface. It is the LED light component seen at the back of Nothing phones that help you communicate and interact with the phone in a different way.

While the LED lighting system in Phone 2 remains white, the phone features redesigned LED configurations. Phone 2 is seen with LED strips split into 11 segments compared to 5 strips on Noting Phone 1. The LED light around camera is split into two strips while the light around center breaks into six strips. The new Glyph interface now features 33 LED lighting zones compared to 12 on Phone 1 giving users a better control over LEDs.

The top-right arc of the Glyph Interface is now synchronised with the volume indicator to show the volume level. There’s a new Glyph Timer app that will help users set timers with the LED lights cascading down as the countdown progresses.

To enhance user experience further, Nothing has partnered with popular third-party apps aiming to integrate their functionalities into the Glyph indicator. Furthermore, the Nothing Phone 2 offers customisation options, allowing users to keep the LED light on until a specific app notification is opened.

