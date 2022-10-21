Nothing Phone 1 now ‘truly’ 5G-ready as Nothing adds support for Jio 5G with new update

Nothing has pushed out yet another update to its Phone (1). The latest Nothing OS 1.1.4 will serve as the fifth update since its launch in July 2022. Each of the updates have aimed to fix bugs, add new features and overall improvements to the Nothing Phone (1).

The latest Nothing OS 1.1.4 update has added support for Jio True 5G network in supported regions. Nothing OS 1.1.4 update notes, “Indian users covered by Reliance JIO can now access 5G,” followed by “Fixed some network issues.” Therefore, if you use a JIO sim and the area is serviceable, you can now access the 5G internet connectivity using Nothing’s Phone (1).

However, the Jio 5G network is only now available to a select group of beta testers. It is anticipated that all Jio users in these areas would have access to it around Diwali, which is coming up soon. It is good to see the upgrade released in advance so Jio subscribers in 5G capable areas may continue to prepare for the next network before it launches.

How to update to Nothing OS 1.1.5?

On your Nothing Phone (1), Tap on Settings, then go to System and select System Update and check for new updates. There must be a Nothing OS 1.1.5 update available, download and install it.

5G support with Nothing OS 1.1.5, makes the Phone (1) 5G ready; unlike other top dollar flagships, as of now.

The other consumer tech giants like Apple, Google and Samsung are yet to roll out a similar update for their 5G supported devices. Nothing Phone (1) comes in two variants – 8GB RAM+128GB internal storage and 12GB RAM+256GB internal storage and is priced at Rs 29,999 and Rs 32,999 respectively.