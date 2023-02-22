Nothing Phone 1 gets stable Android 13 update: Everything to know about Nothing OS 1.5

Nothing has started the official release of the Android 13 update for Nothing Phone (1) users. The update is accompanied by the latest version of the Nothing OS 1.5, which has a file size of 1.25GB and comes with a plethora of new features and optimisations such as updated weather app, refined camera app interface, and improved app load speed.

Additionally, it brings few customisations update like new Glyph sound pack with more Glyph ringtones and notifications sounds. Material You which was first launched on Google Pixel phones is now coming to Nothing Phone 1 meaning more colour schemes for wallpaper. Then there is also lockscreen shortcut customisations to create shortcuts for camera, torch, device controls, and wallet

For improved experience, the update adds the ability to easily switch data usage when using dual SIMs with the improved network Quick Settings panel. This allows users to easily manage their data usage and switch between SIM cards with ease. Another noticeable addition is the new QR code scanner in Quick Settings and in the camera app which makes it easy for users to scan QR codes quickly without the need for additional apps or software.

In addition, the update also includes multi-language support that allows different languages for different apps. Next major feature you see is the Clipboard preview. Copied text now appears on the clipboard in the bottom corner of the screen, so users can directly edit the text before pasting it. The update also includes foreground services, which allows users to close active background apps directly from the notification centre to conserve battery.

The visual enhancements coming with the update include redesigned media control, improved volume control, less distracting notifications during Game Mode, Live caption and last but not the least is smoother animations when transitioning the display between on and off. There are some privacy upgrades and system performance improvements also included in the app.