Nothing Phone 1 gets another price revision; price in India dropped by up to Rs 2,000

Nothing Phone 1 (review) has received another price revision barely a few months after launch in India. Days after bumping up its price by Rs 1,000, Nothing has slashed the Phone 1 price in India by up to Rs 2,000. Oddly enough, the Rs 2,000 price drop applies only to the 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB models of the Phone 1, as confirmed by the product listing on Flipkart— which is Nothing’s official sale partner.

Phone 1 8GB/256GB model which was launched at a price of Rs 35,999— this was increased to Rs 36,999 soon after— is now selling for Rs 34,999 on Flipkart. The 12GB/256GB model of the Phone 1 which was launched at Rs 38,999 –this was increased to Rs 39,999— is now available for Rs 37,999. Phone 1 8GB/128GB model is meanwhile back to its launch price of Rs 32,999 after being briefly sold for Rs 33,999.

With the fresh round of price revision, here are the updated Nothing Phone 1 prices in India:

8GB/128GB: Rs 32,999

8GB/256GB: Rs 34,999

12GB/256GB: Rs 37,999

Nothing Phone 1 updated prices on Flipkart.

Nothing hasn’t provided a reason behind the price cut. In fact, it’s yet to even acknowledge there is one. We will update the story as soon as we hear more.

Nothing Phone 1 specs and features

Phone 1 has a 6.55-inch 120Hz OLED display with a 1080p resolution and hole punch cut-out. Biometrics are handled by an in-screen fingerprint reader. Under the hood, you get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G+ chip paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of non-expandable storage.

The phone runs Nothing OS based on Android 12 and is eligible to get three years of major OS and up to four years of security updates.

For photography, the Phone 1 has dual cameras on the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor behind an f/1.88 lens with OIS and another 50MP sensor with ultrawide lens with a field of view of 114-degrees. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie shooter.

Rounding off the package is a 4,500mAh battery with 33W wired, 15W wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging.

