Nothing Phone 1, Ear Stick receive big price cut in India ahead of Valentine’s Day

Nothing has slashed the prices of the Phone 1 and Ear Stick wireless earbuds ahead of Valentine’s Day. The Phone 1 is being sold at a special price of Rs 26,999 as part of the brand’s promotional scheme. The Ear 1 earbuds, meanwhile, are selling for as low as Rs 6,999.

The special discounted prices of the Phone 1 and Ear Stick are valid for different time durations. While the Phone 1 special price of Rs 26,999 is valid between 9 to 15 February, the Ear Stick will be available at a reduced price of Rs 6,999 from 8 to 13 February. Nothing sells the Phone 1 through Flipkart while the Ear Stick is additionally also sold through Myntra. The discounted prices are applicable across both the channels.

The Ear Stick original launch price is Rs 8,499. The Phone 1 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 35,999, though it has since received multiple price revisions and can be purchased for under Rs 30,000 during sales. At Rs 26,999, the Phone 1 is a no-brainer deal that stands out on its own with its unique see-through “glyph” design with LED lighting and ample performance through a combination of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G Plus chip and near stock Android interface.

The Ear Stick’s key USP is also its see-through design. The earbuds come inside a cylindrical charging cradle and have custom-built 12.6mm drivers. They are rated to deliver up to 7 hours of music playback (or up to 3 hours of talk time) while the case packs another 22 hours of charge. They are the brand’s second wireless audio product after the Ear 1s which have been now discontinued in India.