Nothing OS 1.1.7 Phone 1 update brings WhatsApp bug fix and some good news for Apple AirPods users

Nothing has started rolling out a new update for its only smartphone – Nothing Phone 1. The users have received the latest Nothing update, which is Nothing OS 1.1.7. The new update comes with several improvements and other changes.

Looking at the OTA changelog, the update will seemingly improve OS stability and audio quality while bringing the battery status indicators for AirPods to Phone 1.

The update also comes with bug fixes and the November security patch. It also comes with the firmware version S1-221121-2306 and has a download size of about 80MB.

The update has started rolling for all the Nothing Phone 1 users out there.

In order to check for the update, users can go to the update notification and tap on it to initiate the process.

All those who don’t know can head over to the settings and then go to the System option. Lastly, click on System update and check for the update manually.

Upon seeing the update button for the device, click on the download button and in the end wait for the process to finish.

Here’s the list of features which were mentioned in the changelog:

The battery percentage display for AirPods is now available. This can be enabled in the Settings and then Experimental features.

The set of improvements includes October/November security patch, improved OS fluidity and reduced stutters, the adjusted thermal threshold to better balance performance and temperature, improved audio quality when recording videos and more accurate battery status.

In terms of bug fixes, the company has resolved issues which were causing WhatsApp notifications to be unresponsive on the lock screen. This is accompanied by other general bug fixes.

Other than this, Nothing has also started testing Nothing OS version 1.5.0 which is based on Android 13. It is expected that the beta version of the update will go live by the end of the year.

