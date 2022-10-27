Nothing OS 1.1.6 update: Phone (1) gets Jio 5G support, brightness improvement and more

Nothing has rolled out its sixth OS update for its Phone (1) – Nothing OS 1.1.6. The update enables access to Jio 5G internet in India which is the highlighted note of the update. Other than getting support for Jio 5G, the phone also receives camera and system improvements. Nothing OS 1.1.6 is also said to bring AR support.

When Nothing launched Phone (1), it was advertised to feature a 1200 nits display, however later users found out that its brightness capped at 700 nits. There’s no clarity on if cap has been completely removed.

Last week, the company announced Nothing OS 1.1.5 update saying that , “Indian users covered by Reliance Jio can now access 5G,” followed by “Fixed some network issues.” The current update notes, “Now supports Google AR core” and Reliance Jio 5G can now access the internet. Additionally, it notes several camera and other improvements such as sharper videos, optimised launcher experience, updated glyph animation, updated NFC sound effect and more.

Nothing OS 1.1.5 OTA firmware update is 62.04MB in size.

After the update, the camera is said to be able to capture sharper videos as compared to before. Moreover, the camera stability has also been improved. The red blinking dot on the back which appears at the time of recording is now an always-on function by default.

The system launcher also gets optimised after the update with a “more fluid launcher experience” as Nothing says. Other than that, the update brings a more accurate battery status.

How to update Phone (1) to Nothing OS 1.1.6?

On the Nothing Phone (1), Tap on Settings, then go to System and select System Update and check for new updates. You will see Nothing OS 1.1.6 update available, download and install it.