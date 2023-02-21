Nothing like anything? OnePlus 11 Concept phone sneak-peek hints at custom light strips; full reveal at MWC 2023

In a recent sneak-peek announcement, OnePlus has teased a new concept phone today called OnePlus 11. Expected to be fully revealed at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona, the new OnePlus Concept phone features blue light strips running all over the rear side of the phone, similar to Nothing Phone 1 that debuted last year.

Without talking or revealing much about the exact role of these blue strips, here’s how the company describes the new OnePlus 11 Concept phone- “The images show the engineering breakthroughs of the OnePlus 11 Concept by highlighting the icy blue pipelines which run through the entire back of the phone, almost like OnePlus 11 Concept has its own series of blood vessels. OnePlus 11 Concept’s pipelines are housed inside a bold and futuristic unibody glass design inspired by the calm stillness and vast power of a glacial lake.”

While the exact purpose of the “icy blue pipelines” is yet to be disclosed by the company, there are talks that this feature may have taken its inspiration from Nothing, a company founded by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei in 2020. The Nothing Phone 1 boasts rear light strips that can flash and blink, signalling notifications or displaying battery levels. Despite average specs, the phone garnered lot of attention from tech enthusiasts for its dramatic lighting at the back. The company reportedly sold over 100,000 Phone 1s in first 20 days of its sales in India.

OnePlus has a track record of redefining the design and functionality of its phones and the new OnePlus 11 Concept phone seems to be no exception. However, it is important to remember that this is just a concept phone and there’s no guaranty if it will see production.