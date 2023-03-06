Nothing Ear 2 wireless earbuds with ‘next-level’ personalisation to launch in India on March 22

Nothing Ear 2 launch has been confirmed. Nothing will launch the Ear 2, follow-up to 2021’s Ear 1 wireless earbuds globally— and presumably in India at the same time – on March 22, 2023. Nothing isn’t sharing design or hardware specifics at the time of writing, only that the Ear 2 will be a “mighty refinement” with better sound and better clarity, over the previous generation.

The Ear 1 earbuds were Nothing’s first tech product. The product made headlines for its unique see-through design and highly aggressive price tag (which was revised later on after Nothing had achieved scale). They were discontinued after the launch of the Ear Stick, Nothing’s second wireless audio product. The Ear 2s are expected to carry that legacy forward and it would be interesting to see how Nothing plans to one-up the Ear 1s in the second generation.

“Ear 2 celebrates Nothing’s iconic design with elite engineering and next-level personalisation for the ultimate sound experience,” Nothing said in an email sent out to FE, adding that the announcement “will be live-streamed on nothing.tech” at 8:30PM in India.

When (1) becomes (2).

22 March, 15:00 GMT.



The Ear 1s come with a 11.6mm driver and three microphones on each earbud. Bluetooth 5.2-compliant, these work with both Android and iOS devices and feature Qi wireless charging. They support both strong and light active noise cancellation and also have a transparency mode. The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 5.7 hours of listening time and up to 34 hours with the case with ANC off (this drops to 4 and 24 hours with ANC on). Rounding off the package is IPX4 rating. Watch this space for our full coverage of Nothing’s Ear 2.