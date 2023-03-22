Nothing Ear 2 wireless earbuds launched in India with personalised ANC, Hi-Res support and up to 36-hour battery life

Nothing Ear 2 wireless earbuds have officially been launched in India at a price of Rs 9,999. As the name suggests, these are follow-up to the Ear 1 from 2021.

Nothing says the Ear 2s are smaller and lighter (4.5g) than the Ear 1, even though they look largely the same with their clear casing and white hues, the work of Swedish electronics house Teenage Engineering. The case has also been redesigned to be sturdier in this generation. The real upgrades are coming by way of – seemingly— improved audio.

Unlike the Ear 1, the Ear 2s pack custom drivers even though Nothing is sticking to the same size— 11.6mm. The Ear Sticks, in comparison, which also have custom setup use 12.6mm drivers. Nothing is promising better bass in this generation of the Ears. These earphones also support the LHDC codec allowing for high-resolution (Hi-Res) audio streaming over Bluetooth 5.2. You will also be able to connect them simultaneously to two separate devices, phone and laptop for instance, and switch automatically between the two.

Nothing says the Ear 2s offer better active noise cancellation, too, theoretically capable of cutting down up to 40dB of ambient sound. In addition to supporting a transparency mode, the Ear 2s can also deliver “personalised” ANC by adapting to the shape of your ears. Each earbud has a total of 3 mics for voice pickup (same as the Ear 1 and Ear Stick).

Nothing Ear 2 price in India is set at Rs 9,999.

The Ear 2s are rated for 6.3 hours of listening time and up to 36 hours with the case with ANC off (this drops to 4 and 22.5 hours with ANC on). Fast charging and Qi wireless charging are supported, so is reverse charging with compatible devices like the Phone 1.

There are other niceties too including IP55 water and dust resistance rating for the case (the buds are IP54), in-ear detection, and fast pairing with Android and Windows devices to name a few.

Nothing Ear 2 wireless earbuds will be available for buying in India starting from March 28 across Flipkart, Myntra and select offline stores. Watch this space for more coverage.